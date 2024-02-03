Knicks’ Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle named 2024 Eastern Conference All-Star reserves

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks will be represented by Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle in the 2024 NBA All-Star game. Both Brunson and Randle had their names called by TNT’s Inside the NBA panel when they announced the reserves for both the Eastern and Western Conferences this past Thursday. The NBA also shared the full list of reserves on X:

The 2024 #NBAAllStar Reserves!



WEST



Kawhi Leonard

Anthony Davis

Devin Booker

Anthony Edwards

Stephen Curry

Paul George

Karl-Anthony Towns



EAST



Jaylen Brown

Donovan Mitchell

Jalen Brunson

Bam Adebayo

Julius Randle

Tyrese Maxey

Paolo Banchero — NBA (@NBA) February 2, 2024

Knicks: Jalen Brunson earns 1st All-Star appearance behind career year

Brunson was a no-brainer in the eyes of most. His 27.1 points per game ranks No. 10 in the league and he’s doing so on 41.7% shooting from three. He’s been noticeably efficient with a 6.4-2.3 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Beyond the raw numbers, Brunson has dictated the pace for the Knicks offensively, put the team on his back during their early season struggles, and has championed their 15-2 stretch over their last 17 games.

The six-year veteran is also the first Knicks point guard to make the All-Star team since Mark Jackson did so in 1989, as ESPN’s Alan Hahn shared on X:

Official.

First #Knicks PG named an all-star since Mark Jackson. https://t.co/z5qyPrgeCV — Alan Hahn (@alanhahn) February 2, 2024

Julius Randle beat out a crowded field for 4th All-Star nod

As for Randle, the reigning All-NBA Third Team member adds his fourth All-Star nod to his resume. While his 24 points, 9.2 Rebounds, and five nightly assists impress, Randle had a myriad of other players out East that were on similar footing for one of the final reserve spots.

Nevertheless, Randle overcame a sluggish start to the 2023-24 campaign and has returned to imposing his will in the driving lanes as well as in the distribution department. He has thrived in a secondary role next to Brunson, maintaining an output consistent with his career averages with the Knicks.

Brunson and Randle mark the first time the Knicks will have two All-Stars in the same year since Carmelo Anthony and Tyson Chandler in 2013. Randle is not likely to suit up for the festivity, as he’s rehabbing a dislocated shoulder he suffered at the end of the Knicks’ 125-109 victory over the Miami Heat on Jan. 27.

The All-Star game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18 in Indiana.