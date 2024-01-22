Knicks interested in reuniting with veteran guard at the trade deadline

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks will be active suitors at this year’s trade deadline. New York is 9-2 since the trade to acquire F OG Anunoby but is now in the market for a scorer off the bench.

The Knicks could be eyeing a potential reunion with veteran guard Alec Burks

An old friend has recently come up in rumors linked to the Knicks, as Detroit Pistons G Alec Burks appears to be near the top of New York’s wishlist. The 32-year-old spent two seasons with the Knicks from 2020-2022 and was a key factor in the team’s playoff run in 2021.

“The Knicks are doing their due diligence and looking at various players across the league, including Hornets guard Terry Rozier, Blazers guard Malcolm Brogdon, former Tom Thibodeau favorite Alec Burks, sources said.” Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype

Burks has turned his season around in the month of January

After struggling to open the season, Burks has broken his slump in January. In 10 games this month, Burks is averaging 20.8 points per game with impressive shooting splits of 48% FG/49% 3P/92% FT. This stretch also includes a 34-point performance in a win over the Washington Wizards on January 15th and a 33-point performance in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks just five days later. Given the Pistons’ 4-38 record, many of their veteran players will be available ahead of the trade deadline, with Burks being one of the most prominent.

What could Burks provide to this current Knicks team?

If traded to the Knicks, Burks would provide the team with versatile scoring off the bench. Burks would also provide the Knicks with excellent three-point shooting, knocking down 38.6% of his three-point attempts for his career. A trade involving Burks could also include young sharpshooter Quentin Grimes, making it all the more important for the team to be able to replace his shooting should he get traded.

Knicks head coach has a tremendous amount of trust in 32-year-old Burks

Burks is a long-time favorite of Knicks’ head coach Tom Thibodeau, lauding his versatile offensive arsenal. Thibodeau started Burks at point guard for the Knicks during the 2021-2022 season, and while the veteran guard did struggle playing the position, it speaks volumes to how much trust Thibodeau has for the tenacious Burks.

While star players such as Atlanta Hawks G Dejounte Murray have been linked to the Knicks in trade rumors, it appears the Knicks will be pivoting towards bench depth options, such as Burks, ahead of the trade deadline. Given the success the team has had since the OG Anunoby trade, the Knicks are in no rush to push all their chips to the front of the table just yet.