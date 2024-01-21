Knicks’ chances of landing Hawks star guard dwindling with huge price-tag

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks are sitting in an advantageous position with trade interest pouring in for Dejounte Murray from around the NBA.

The 27-year-old former All-Star combo guard is enjoying another strong season, averaging 21.0 points and five assists per game, which has raised his value to an asking price that may deter the New York Knicks from making an offer.

The Knicks Will Have to Give Up Multiple 1st Round Picks in a Deal For Dejounte Murray

Per Heavy Sports’ Alder Almo, Marc Stein reported on his paid sub stack that the Knicks, nor any other team for that matter, won’t get their foot in the door without offering multiple first-round picks at the least, saying:

“A team has yet to emerge that is willing to meet Atlanta’s demands in a Murray swap. The Hawks are said to be seeking two future firsts and team-friendly contracts in return. But there are still nearly three weeks to go for someone to make that sort of offer,”

The Knicks have four first-round picks in the 2024 Draft, three of which they obtained via trade. After that, they have another four in their back pocket between 2025 and 2027.

Ideally, Knicks president Leon Rose has the expandability to move two of those future selections for Murray though an attractive selection of talent exists at the top of the upcoming draft class, but player capital adds a different dynamic to the equation.

Will the Hawks Be Interested in Knicks Players on the Trade Block?

As it stands, the Knicks have made Quentin Grimes expendable, and Mitchell Robinson and Evan Fournier’s names have continually treaded the waters of trade rumor.

Grimes’ $10.6 million owed between 2024-25 and the final year of his deal in 2025-26 satisfies the Hawks’ desire for a smart financial investment that can also produce on both ends. Fournier’s contract does not, and Robinson’s injury history serves as a potential red flag.

The Knicks have already dealt two important pieces of their guard and forward rotations in RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley in the O.G. Anunoby trade while having a loaded depth chart at center.

Capitulating to the Hawks’ picks demand while dealing Grimes and one of the team’s centers is likely what it would take to bring in Murray while keeping their core intact. Whether the front office decides to go in that direction or not remains to be seen.

The market for an All-Star caliber player is not as robust as was forecasted earlier in the season, which could prompt Rose to make a move that can best help the Knicks’ championship hopes this year.