Knicks showing interest in backup guard following blockbuster trade

G Bruce Brown has emerged as a potential trade target for the New York Knicks Following Wednesday’s blockbuster trade which saw the Toronto Raptors trade all-star F Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Brown and three first-round picks. The Knicks are still searching the market for guard depth off the bench and Brown could fit the bill.

Bruce Brown is in the midst of one of his best seasons

After a very successful 2022-2023 season in which Brown was an integral piece of the Denver Nuggets championship squad, the 27-year-old signed a lucrative two-year, $45 million contract with the Indiana Pacers. Brown is in the midst of one of the best seasons of his career. In 33 games with Indiana, Brown averaged a career-high 12.1 points per game on 47.5% FG.

The Knicks have held a strong interest in Brown following the trade with Toronto

After being dealt to Toronto, many wonder if Brown could be dealt again, considering that the Raptors are entering a new era after trading F OG Anunoby, and F Pascal Siakam. The Knicks have emerged as potential candidates for the 27-year-old, as they’ve had interest in Brown for quite some time. According to SNY’s Ian Begley, New York was the first team Brown met with once free agency started last summer and reiterated New York’s interest remains strong after his move to Toronto.

How would Bruce Brown fit within the Knicks’ system?

From a basketball perspective, Brown makes sense for the Knicks’ roster. They currently lack dynamic shot creation within the second unit, and Brown has experience playing backup point guard in the NBA, doing so for the Denver Nuggets last season. In addition, Brown has a reputation across the league as a hard-nosed two-way player, a perfect fit for head coach Tom Thibodeau.

With the trade deadline less than a month away, the Knicks will continue to be active in the trade market as they look to make improvements to their roster. New York is 8-2 in their last 10 games following the acquisition of OG Anunoby, and adding strong bench pieces could raise the Knicks ceiling even further for the rest of the season.