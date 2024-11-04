Knicks ink promising 2nd round rookie to two-year contract

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks initially signed Ariel Hukporti, the last pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, to a two-way contract with the intention of developing him into a reliable NBA player. However, it seems that the team has seen enough to believe Hukporti can contribute immediately.

On Monday morning, Shams Charania of ESPN reported that the Knicks and Hukporti agreed on a standard two-year NBA contract. The deal includes a team option for the 2025–26 season, officially locking in the 7-foot center as a key part of their frontcourt.

Promising Potential Despite Limited Minutes

Though Hukporti has averaged only 7.3 minutes per game to start the season, he has shown glimpses of his potential, contributing 1.8 rebounds and one block per contest. With Jericho Sims delivering inconsistent performances, Hukporti has gradually earned more playing time, and his physicality around the basket, rebounding skills, and shot-blocking ability have quickly become noticeable assets.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Depth and Development in the Frontcourt

The Knicks hope to get Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson back from injuries later in the season. In the meantime, Hukporti could play a crucial role in filling the gap. His development should be a priority for head coach Tom Thibodeau, who values depth at the center position and could benefit from giving Hukporti more minutes to grow.

Jericho Sims’ Role and Hukporti’s Upside

Sims has been a developmental project for the Knicks over the last three years. While he has improved, his defensive positioning can be inconsistent. Hukporti, on the other hand, has shown natural instincts, putting himself in advantageous positions on both ends of the court and demonstrating promising potential as a rookie.

An Easy Decision for the Knicks

The Knicks’ decision to upgrade Hukporti’s contract was a straightforward one. With injuries challenging their depth at center, having a young, promising player who is ready to contribute makes Hukporti a valuable asset. As the season progresses, his role is likely to grow, offering the Knicks another strong option in their evolving frontcourt rotation.