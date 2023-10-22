Knicks ink Brown Jr., Toppin to two-way contracts

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

With the New York Knicks gearing up for their season opener on Oct. 25, the franchise has made more alterations to their roster.

Can Brown Jr. and Toppin Work Their Way into the Knick’s Rotation?

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Knicks have converted shooting guard Charlie Brown Jr. and power forward Jacob Toppin to two-way contracts:

The Knicks are converting Charlie Brown Jr., and Jacob Toppin to two-way contracts, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2023

The Knicks are the fifth team that Brown Jr. has been on in four seasons as a pro. He has seen limited court time in each stop of his NBA journey and has shot 28.7 percent from the field and 21.4 percent from three for his career.

New York has a crowded depth chart at shooting guard, with starter Quentin Grimes and Donte DiVincenzo slated to man duties at the position and a disgruntled yet proven veteran in Evan Fournier looking to re-enter the rotation.

Meanwhile, the 6-8 Toppin will get a chance to sharpen up his game with the Knicks’ G League affiliate in Westchester as the franchise sorts out their backup power forward conundrum as the year progresses.

Toppin went undrafted in 2023 out of the University of Kentucky. He appeared in one preseason game for the Knicks, where he scored four points on 1-3 shooting from the field.

New York Rounding Out Roster With Season Opener Three Days Away

Brown and Toppin’s deals come on the heels of the Knicks releasing promising forward Isaiah Roby from the team and cutting bait with Nathan Knight and Jaylen Martin’s two-way deals.

Knicks general manager Leon Rose also signed guards Dylan Windler, Ryan Arcidiacono, and DaQuan Jeffries to their 15-man roster, with Miles McBride making the active 12-man cut.