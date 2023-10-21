Knicks’ promising young point guard returns to practice without contract extension

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

After missing the Knicks’ preseason finale against the Washington Wizards due to being “nicked up,” according to head coach Tom Thibodeau, backup guard Immanuel Quickley returned to practice on Friday. However, the former Kentucky product currently has bigger fish to fry.

New York has until Monday to reach an agreement on a contract extension with Quickley, and with rumors circulating of his desire to score a contract worth over $100 million, the Knicks are faced with an increasingly difficult decision ahead of Monday’s deadline.

This is not unfamiliar territory for the Knicks, as in 2022, New York was tasked with negotiating an extension with SF RJ Barrett, eventually agreeing to terms on a 4-year $107 million deal, albeit a decision influenced by the Donovan Mitchell trade saga of last summer.

The Knicks are Hard-Pressed With Immanuel Quickley’s Contract

In Quickley’s case, the 24-year-old is coming off his best season as a professional. Averaging 14.9 points per game, boasting shooting splits of 45%/37%/82% en route to finishing as the runner-up to Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon for the Sixth Man of The Year award. This impressive campaign certainly earned Quickley some extra cash; exactly how much, however, remains in question.

If Quickley and the Knicks are unable to reach an agreement before Monday’s deadline, Quickley will become a restricted free agent next offseason, meaning the Knicks can still elect to bring Quickley back by matching any offer that he is presented by another team. However, the risk of losing an ascending talent is something the Knicks will be considering through the weekend.

As Quickley and the Knicks continue to negotiate, their focus will soon shift to the regular season opener on Wednesday against the Boston Celtics. Perhaps the 4th year guard will have an extra chip on his shoulder this season, and will look to prove he is worth a lucrative contract if he and the Knicks are unable to reach an agreement prior to the start of the regular season.