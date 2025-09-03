Knicks in limbo as dream free agent guard delays decision

The New York Knicks still have one veteran minimum slot available, and they’re carefully considering who should fill it.

While Landry Shamet remains a reliable fallback option, the front office appears to be waiting on Ben Simmons’ decision.

It’s a fascinating possibility, one that would bring a polarizing figure to Madison Square Garden at a pivotal career crossroads.

For Simmons, the question isn’t about money anymore — it’s about whether he wants to rebuild his reputation in New York.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Simmons’ decline from former star

It’s easy to forget that Simmons was once one of the NBA’s most versatile and exciting young players.

After all, he signed a five-year, $177.2 million max contract that reflected his elite potential on both ends of the floor.

Since then, however, injuries have derailed his career, particularly a lingering back issue that sapped his offensive explosiveness.

Since 2022, Simmons hasn’t averaged more than 6.9 points per game, dropping to just 5.0 across Brooklyn and Los Angeles.

What Simmons can still provide

Offensively, Simmons no longer profiles as a consistent scoring option, and fans shouldn’t expect him to stretch the floor.

But even in his diminished form, he brings two valuable skills: elite court vision and defensive versatility across multiple positions.

At 6-foot-10 and 240 pounds, Simmons can switch onto guards and forwards, giving the Knicks flexibility in defensive matchups.

His passing instincts also remain sharp, and he could elevate bench units with quick ball movement and unselfish play.

Fit with the Knicks’ roster

The Knicks are built around scoring threats like Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and OG Anunoby, meaning Simmons wouldn’t need shots.

Instead, his role would focus on stabilizing the second unit, defending tough assignments, and setting up teammates for easy looks.

In some ways, he’d function like a chess piece — deployed situationally to maximize mismatches and slow down opposing scorers.

That kind of defensive presence could be especially valuable in playoff matchups where depth and adjustments become critical.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The decision Simmons faces

Simmons must decide whether he’d rather chase minutes on a struggling team or contribute meaningfully on a contender.

At this stage, money isn’t the priority — the buyout from Brooklyn and his career earnings give him financial security.

Instead, the real goal might be restoring his reputation, showing he can still impact winning basketball in the right environment.

The Knicks, with their structure and veteran core, provide an ideal landing spot for that type of redemption arc.

A potential low-risk, high-reward move

For New York, signing Simmons would be a gamble, but one that comes at minimal financial cost with potential upside.

If he stays healthy and accepts his role, Simmons could become an X-factor off the bench in big moments.

If he falters, the Knicks can pivot quickly, relying on the depth they already assembled this offseason.

Either way, the possibility of Simmons in orange and blue adds intrigue to a roster already poised for contention.