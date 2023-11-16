Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley moves to 10th all-time in franchise 3-point shooting

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

With a 4-6 performance from downtown, Immanuel Quickley surpassed New York Knicks great J.R. Smith for 10th all-time in franchise three-pointers made.

Knicks: A Quick Rise Up the Franchise 3-Point Leaderboard For Immanuel Quickley

The Knicks were able to get the better of the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, and Quickley’s four threes were instrumental in their victory. He now has 445 made threes for his career, two better than Smith’s 443. Quickley achieved his milestone in 234 games played.

Smith last played for the Knicks in their loss to the Milwaukee Bucks back on Jan. 4, 2015, where he went 3-7 from deep. That season, Smith had passed Nate Robinson, who then held the tenth overall spot.

Quickley and a Pair of His Knicks Teammates Can Move Up Further on the All-Time List

Now, Quickley trails teammate RJ Barrett for ninth on the franchise’s all-time list. Barrett (466 3PM) has 21 triples made over Quickley. It will be interesting to see if Quickley can narrow the gap during this season with more volume production from outside.

At the rate he’s going, Quickley’s two made threes per game have him on pace to make 142 more threes at most, in the event his health holds up and he plays in each of the Knicks’ remaining 71 regular season games.

Should that be the case, Quickley is poised to surpass Tim Hardaway Jr. (No. 8 – 498 3PM) and Trent Tucker (No. 7 – 504 3PM) and scratch at the door of Charlie Ward’s 598.