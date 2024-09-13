Knicks ignoring $181 million mega-extension for eligible star forward

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks still face several major decisions this off-season regarding player extensions and potential acquisitions, particularly in finding a center to support Mitchell Robinson. Newly acquired forward Mikal Bridges becomes eligible for a four-year, $109.4 million extension on October 1, but he’s not the only player looking for a new contract in the near future.

Julius Randle’s Contract Situation

Former All-NBA power forward Julius Randle is entering the final year of his contract, with a player option for the 2025–26 season worth $30.9 million. However, given the current market and rising player salaries, Randle could opt to decline that option in search of a deal that pays him over $35 million per year. He’s set to count $28.9 million against the cap this upcoming season, following shoulder surgery that limited him to 46 appearances last season.

Randle’s on-court production remains impressive. Over 35.4 minutes per game last season, he averaged 24 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5 assists while shooting .472 from the field and .311 from three-point range. His ability to dominate in the paint and contribute on the boards makes him a crucial part of the Knicks’ strategy, particularly if they enter the season without adding another center.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Randle could help compensate for the absence of a defensive big man, but there are still concerns about his health. The expectation is that Randle will be ready around the season opener on October 22, though there’s no guarantee he will be fully healthy by then.

Knicks Unlikely to Extend Randle Before the Season

Aside from his health, there appears to be little urgency on the Knicks’ part to extend Randle’s contract. He’s eligible for a four-year, $181 million extension, but according to Ian Begley of SNY, neither Randle nor the Knicks are pressing for a deal before the season starts.

“We noted in July that a contract extension was not at the forefront for either Randle or the Knicks. That remains the case today, less than three weeks from the start of training camp. Regarding the extension, I’m not sure what would change between now and the start of the season to get a deal done. So it seems as if both sides are prepared to go into the year without an extension.”

This approach could benefit the Knicks, but it’s also a gamble. If the 29-year-old has a strong season and leads the team deep into the playoffs, his market value could skyrocket. While the Knicks could potentially lock him in at a bargain rate now, allowing him to reach free agency could open the door for other teams to offer him a lucrative deal that the Knicks may not match.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Balancing Big Contracts and Future Decisions

The Knicks are also juggling several big financial commitments, and with Jalen Brunson taking a $113 million discount to join the team, they may be more focused on extending Bridges after trading significant assets to acquire him. Randle has undoubtedly earned the respect of the front office, having overcome inconsistencies in previous years to become a key player. However, the Knicks will need to balance honoring Randle’s contributions with protecting their long-term financial flexibility.

If Randle performs at an elite level and helps the Knicks contend for a championship, he could command a far higher price tag in free agency. For now, the Knicks seem content to wait and see how Randle performs, leaving the possibility of an extension open but not guaranteed.