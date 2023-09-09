Knicks: How did FIBA World Cup affect RJ Barrett’s stock?

Feb 27, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) reacts during the second quarter against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett and the rest of Team Canada were eliminated from the FIBA World Cup on Friday after falling to Serbia in the World Cup Semi-Finals by a final score of 95-86. Barrett, aiming to break out in his fifth NBA season, was inconsistent throughout the tournament. His summer with Team Canada could have an effect on Barrett’s stock as the Knicks consider moving the 23-year-old forward in favor of a more established superstar.

Barrett was a mixed bag in the FIBA World Cup

Barrett’s talents were displayed on an international stage, and his performance was a bit of a mixed bag. Barrett began the tournament in horrific fashion, with a measly 5-point, 1-10 performance against France. Barrett bounced back nicely from this though, following it up with a 17-point performance against Lebanon, and a 22-point performance against Latvia.

However, the notoriously inconsistent Barrett followed that up with a dismal 4-point, 1-8 effort in an upset loss to Brazil. Finally, in typical Barrett fashion, he bounced back nicely once again, averaging 21 points per game over Team Canada’s final three games.

The Knicks need Barrett to build on this performance

Overall, Barrett’s performance in the FIBA World Cup was solid. While the inconsistencies that have plagued his career to this point were glaring, he managed to bounce back nicely after each poor performance. Barrett’s ability to leave the bad games behind him is an encouraging sign if the Knicks consider him a part of their long-term future.

Barrett will look to carry the momentum that he is leaving the FIBA World Cup with into this upcoming NBA season. After solid performances in both the NBA Playoffs and now the FIBA World Cup, the young forward will be aiming to have a bounce-back season after a disappointing 2022-23 season and solidify himself as a core piece of the Knicks’ future.