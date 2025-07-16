Knicks’ high-upside point guard might be able to save himself from disaster

The New York Knicks have been waiting for Tyler Kolek to look like the player they once believed could shape their second unit’s future.

After a shaky start to Summer League, the young point guard finally gave fans a reason to smile on Tuesday night.

A breakout game against the Nets shows promise

Kolek exploded for 25 points against the Brooklyn Nets, hitting 5-of-12 from deep, while also grabbing four steals and dishing out four assists.

It was the kind of all-around effort that’s been sorely lacking, especially after two uninspiring performances to open the summer schedule.

His energy on defense and willingness to take risks offensively stood out immediately.

First half fireworks highlight his potential impact

Most of Kolek’s damage came in the first half where he piled up 23 points, looking aggressive and confident with the ball in his hands.

Even though he cooled off after halftime, it was a crucial reminder of why the Knicks spent a second-round pick on him.

If he can sustain stretches like that, there may still be a meaningful spot for him behind Jalen Brunson.

Kolek’s value tied to consistency and pace

The biggest concern with Kolek has always been his ability to handle NBA speed and make quick decisions without losing composure.

Earlier this summer he struggled badly, looking overwhelmed and hesitant, a quarterback trying to read blitzes for the first time.

But against Brooklyn, he pushed the pace with purpose, finding seams for pull-up threes and collapsing the defense.

Knicks still likely to add a veteran guard

Even with Kolek’s promising outburst, the Knicks seem determined to bring in another veteran on a minimum contract to stabilize the bench.

They’ve reportedly maintained interest in Landry Shamet, though they may be hoping someone better shakes free in the coming weeks.

Depth is critical, and leaning too heavily on an unproven player like Kolek could be asking for trouble if the bright lights get too intense.

Summer League still crucial for his growth

The next few games will be vital for Kolek’s standing within the organization.

He needs to show that his hot hand wasn’t just a one-off and prove he can adjust when teams scheme against him.

The Knicks would love nothing more than to see their young guard string together strong performances, building momentum into training camp.