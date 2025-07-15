Knicks interested in bringing back free agent veteran shooter

The New York Knicks are looking around the free agent market to see who could fill in their last veteran minimum spot. Barring a trade of some sort, they only have room for one more player on a veteran’s minimum deal.

The Knicks are considering bringing back Landry Shamet

However, the Knicks could use that spot to bring back a rather important piece from last season. SNY’s Ian Begley said on The Putback that there is mutual interest between New York and Landry Shamet.

“Knicks remain interested in Landry Shamet & he remains open to coming back…Also to my knowledge as of late last week they were still in touch with Ben Simmons… I’m sure they’re looking at others as well,” Begley said (h/t New York Basketball on X).

Shamet was a key piece for New York last season but saw sporadic playing time under Tom Thibodeau. He was out of the playoff rotation until the Eastern Conference Finals, but he made a positive impact immediately after returning to the rotation.

Shamet could provide bench depth on the Knicks next season

His overall season numbers were low at just 5.7 points per game, but he averaged 12.2 points and shot 49.3% from downtown in his last 10 regular season games. He has shown to be an impactful shooter while also being active on defense.

Shamet could provide more bench depth and great scoring. The Knicks have already added some reinforcements to their bench by signing Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele, so Shamet could be a good insurance policy in the backcourt.

Ultimately, the Knicks will continue to survey the open market until they can land on their next guy. Shamet will be among the players they will highly consider.