Knicks’ head coach reportedly ‘squashed’ beef with potential superstar trade target

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau coached Karl-Anthony Towns in his former role with the Minnesota Timberwolves and though their relationship was as rocky as the team locker room, the two have put their past drama behind them.

No Drama Between KAT and Thibs With Trade Rumors Swirling

Stefan Bondy of the New York Post shared how Towns and Thibodeau have let bygones be bygones with this quote from the former All-Star center:

“I got no problems with Thibs. We’ve been squashed that. I still look at Thibs as one of the best X’s and O’s coaches I’ve been able to play for. He breathes winning and I got nothing but respect for him.” Karl-Anthony Town via The New York Post

Towns gave his share of compliments to the defensive-oriented Knicks play-caller and Thibodeau returned by labeling Towns’ offensive game as limitless.

They seem to have come a long way from their time together in Minnesota.

What Caused Tension Between Thibodeau and the Potential Knicks Trade Target?

In the 2017-18 NBA season, the franchise stayed in the news as friction between Towns and former teammate Jimmy Butler boiled over in practice.

Butler scrutinized Towns and Andrew Wiggins for being soft and friction permeated throughout the roster and coaching staff.

Thibodeau has a reputation for being a hard-nosed head coach and that can clash with an outspoken and extroverted personality like Towns.

With rumors escalating that Towns could end up at Madison Square Garden, it is an encouraging sign to see that he and Thibodeau are on good terms. That’s the first step in fostering what could be a championship-caliber culture in New York.

