Knicks keeping tabs on star Timberwolves big man

Mar 26, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) celebrates after making a three point basket in the last few seconds of the game against the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter at Chase Center.

The New York Knicks‘ interest in Timberwolves’ star center, Karl-Anthony Towns, seems undiminished. According to Stefan Bondy of The New York Post, the Knicks remain vigilant, closely “monitoring” Towns’ situation over in Minnesota.

Thibodeau and Towns: A Renewed Alliance

Notably, despite past differences, the bond between Towns and Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau appears to be mending. Towns shared that he and Thibodeau have “squashed” past disagreements, a significant shift from their previous dynamic when Thibodeau was at the helm in Minnesota from 2016-19.

“Although a seemingly poor fit together in Minnesota, multiple sources stated that Thibodeau would welcome coaching Towns again,” Bondy reported.

Towns’ Recent Performance

Towns recently experienced a less-than-ideal season, clocking in just 29 games. He posted an average of 20.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, boasting a shooting average of nearly 50% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc. However, his transition to a new team role—following Rudy Gobert’s inclusion two offseasons prior—seems to have been a challenging adjustment.

“I still look at Thibs as one of the best Xs and Os coaches I’ve been able to play for,” Towns said. “He breathes winning and I got nothing but respect for him.”

New York Knicks’ Calculated Move

The New York Knicks have had Towns on their radar for a significant duration. His potential addition represents a tantalizing prospect of enhancing the team’s size and shooting capabilities, two attributes they eagerly seek. Yet, Towns’ substantial contract could pose a gamble for New York, indicating any prospective move would demand careful consideration.

Regardless, the basketball grapevine suggests that this star center may soon be up for grabs. And when that happens, the Knicks are predicted to be among the frontrunners, keen on securing Towns’ expertise.

