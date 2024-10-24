Knicks get a taste of ‘championship-level basketball,’ exposing key flaws

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks faced a harsh reality on opening night, falling to the Boston Celtics in a blowout loss that served as a wake-up call. The Celtics put on a dominant display, reminding the Knicks of what it takes to beat a championship-caliber team. Boston’s offense was firing on all cylinders, scoring 132 points and pulling most of their starters before the fourth quarter, highlighting just how one-sided the game was.

Boston’s Dominance from Beyond the Arc

In the end, the Celtics shot an impressive 47.5% from three-point range and 50.5% from the field. Leading the charge was Jayson Tatum, who dropped 37 points, hitting eight of his 11 three-point attempts. Tatum also added four rebounds and 10 assists, completely taking over the game and exposing the Knicks’ lack of defensive cohesion and chemistry.

Even Knicks bench player Miles McBride acknowledged how dominant Boston was, joking that their shooting percentages warranted a drug test—a sentiment echoed by Josh Hart after the game. It may have been one of those nights where Boston was simply unstoppable, but the Knicks still need to address the glaring issues in their starting unit.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“That’s championship-level basketball. For us, it was a punch in the mouth and we gotta respond,” guard Miles McBride said after the loss. “Obviously, it’s a long year. Can’t overreact to one game, but I don’t think that’s how you go into a year and set the tone.”

Mikal Bridges’ Bright Spot Amid the Knicks’ Struggles

One of the few positives for the Knicks was Mikal Bridges, who shook off a slow start to finish strong, particularly against Boston’s backups. Bridges shot 7–13 and finished with 16 points, but his defensive struggles against Tatum were evident, as he ended the night with a -33 plus/minus. Bridges was tasked with guarding Tatum for most of the game, contributing to the Celtics star’s explosive performance.

OG Anunoby’s Offensive Woes

Another concern was OG Anunoby’s quiet night on both ends of the floor. Anunoby, one of the Knicks’ big offseason acquisitions, managed just four points in 34 minutes and was far from his usual self defensively. The Knicks’ starting five, which has had limited time to build chemistry, looked disjointed throughout the game. However, facing a Celtics team that has been playing together for years—and coming off an easy championship win over the Dallas Mavericks—was always going to be a tough challenge.

Building Chemistry Takes Time

The Knicks are still figuring out how to gel as a team, especially with new additions like Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns. The front office’s goal was to lock in a core group of young players on long-term contracts, building a foundation that could potentially turn into a dominant force for years to come. While that vision may not be realized immediately, the Knicks have the pieces in place to grow into a competitive team.

Miles McBride Shines Off the Bench

One bright spot for the Knicks was McBride’s standout performance off the bench. He contributed 22 points on 8–10 shooting, including 4–5 from beyond the arc. McBride’s energy and efficiency will undoubtedly make him a key bench player this season, providing the Knicks with much-needed depth in the backcourt.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Struggle at Center

The Knicks also struggled in the paint, particularly when Karl-Anthony Towns was off the floor. The absence of Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa, both sidelined with injuries, was felt on both ends of the court. Jericho Sims, tasked with filling the void at center, struggled to keep up, and it’s possible head coach Tom Thibodeau may look to give Ariel Hukporti more minutes in upcoming games, especially against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

Looking Ahead

The Knicks now have a clear understanding of the level they need to reach to compete with the Celtics, a team that looks poised for another dominant season. While the Knicks have the potential for greatness, their current lack of chemistry and cohesion is holding them back. As the season progresses, developing that chemistry and improving their spacing on the floor will be key to unlocking their full potential.

Though the opening night loss was a tough one, it also provided valuable lessons for the Knicks. With time, this group of talented players could grow into a formidable team capable of competing at the highest level. The season is still young, and the Knicks have plenty of opportunities to find their rhythm and make a deep playoff push.