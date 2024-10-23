Knicks’ 2nd round rookie may steal playing time from veteran center

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are facing a significant challenge at the center position after losing Precious Achiuwa to a hamstring injury at the end of the preseason. Achiuwa is expected to be reevaluated in 2–4 weeks, leaving the Knicks to rely on Jericho Sims and second-round pick Ariel Hukporti as their primary backups during that time.

Jericho Sims’ Inconsistent Performance

Jericho Sims has been given the first opportunity to step up in Achiuwa’s absence, but his performance against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday in the Knicks’ 132–109 defeat raised some concerns. Sims managed to score four points, grab nine rebounds, and block two shots, but his defensive positioning was problematic, and he struggled to make a meaningful impact on both ends of the floor. His -5 plus/minus suggests that his presence didn’t do much to alter the game’s momentum.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

While Sims has three years of NBA experience, the 26-year-old center has shown only incremental improvements over that time. His limited scoring ability and inconsistent defense make him a less-than-ideal option as the Knicks’ primary backup center, especially as they face teams with strong frontcourt players.

Ariel Hukporti’s Potential Upside

In contrast, Ariel Hukporti, the Knicks’ second-round rookie, played only six minutes against the Celtics but managed to secure four rebounds and record a +9 plus/minus. Despite limited playing time, Hukporti made an immediate impact, particularly with his rebounding and defensive positioning. This brief showing suggests that the 22-year-old may be deserving of more minutes as the Knicks look to solidify their rotation.

Hukporti picked up a gorgeous block, showing effort and mobility to track down a Payton Pritchard layup.

Hukporti has shown promising potential as both a defender and a finisher around the rim. His ability to position himself well on both ends of the floor could make him a valuable asset if given more opportunities to prove himself against starting-caliber players.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Hukporti’s Measured Approach to Development

Hukporti has been taking a cautious approach to his development, focusing on adjusting to the NBA and getting comfortable with his role on the team.

“I am taking it slowly, step by step,” Hukporti shared, via Ian Begley of SNY. “It’s my first time really playing in America, living in America, getting used to the coach and getting used to the game. I am trying to take everything step by step and not rush anything.”

While Hukporti remains patient, the Knicks may need to accelerate his development, especially with Achiuwa out of the lineup. His performance in limited minutes has shown flashes of potential, and the next few weeks will be crucial in determining whether he can carve out a more prominent role in the rotation.

Key Opportunity for Hukporti

With Achiuwa sidelined, both Sims and Hukporti will be competing for playing time and a more significant role in the rotation. Sims’ experience gives him an edge, but his recent struggles open the door for Hukporti to make a case for more minutes.

Once Achiuwa returns, the rotation will undoubtedly change, but for now, the Knicks have an opportunity to explore Hukporti’s upside and give him the chance to make a meaningful impact early in the season. The next few weeks could be a pivotal period in his development and the Knicks’ overall success.