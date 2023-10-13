Knicks’ G League affiliate adds to power forward depth chart

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Westchester Knicks traded G Jalen Harris to the Windy City Bulls for F Aaron Wheeler yesterday, giving the New York Knicks another power forward in their developmental ranks according to Ben Stinar of Fan Nation.

Westchester Trades For Aaron Wheeler

Harris, 25, was drafted with the No. 59 overall pick in the 2020 draft by the Toronto Raptors. He saw limited action as a rookie, playing 13.2 minutes in 13 games but averaged 7.4 points per game behind 50 percent from the field and 47.8 percent from three-point range.

He played well in his first season in the G League, scoring 17.1 points with 2.9 triples on 50 percent shooting from downtown. After a two-year spell overseas, his play tapered off with the Westchester Knicks in 2022-23 as his field goal percentage plummeted to 31.9 percent.

Meanwhile, Wheeler posted 7.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per contest with the Windy City Bulls. The 6-9, 205-pound forward went undrafted in 2022 out of St. Johns University. He gives Westchester size and inside scoring.

The Knicks Need Power Foward Depth

The Knicks have a backup power forward void on their hands. Josh Hart, Isaiah Hartenstein and Jericho Sims are all being considered by head coach Tom Thibodeau as relief options for All-Star Julius Randle.

Wheeler will have to up his play considerably in order to beat out a list of players already competing for the final spots on the Knicks’ 15-man roster. He’ll have his chance to prove himself in his second season in the G League ranks.