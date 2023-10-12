Draftkings gives Knicks 13th highest championship odds

Feb 18, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; New York Knicks center Jericho Sims (45) competesin the Dunk Contest during the 2023 All Star Saturday Night at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks received +5000 odds to come away with the Larry O’Brien trophy at the end of the 2023-24 NBA season, according to Draftkings Sportsbook.

How the Odds are Not in the Knicks’ Favor

New York carries an elite defense into the upcoming campaign but require a better offense (116 PPG) and three-point percentage (35.4 percent) to overcome the juggernauts out East and reach the NBA Finals.

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks (+400) received the best odds over the defending champion Denver Nuggets (+550). Boston’s addition of Jrue Holiday gives them an elite defender and playmaker that can quiet dry spells that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been prone to go on in playoff games. Damian Lillard gives Milwaukee an all-time great three-point shooter and another 30-PPG scorer next to Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Dallas Mavericks (+2200) surprisingly got better odds than the Knicks. They went 10-18 after acquiring All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving at the deadline last season.

They fell apart down the stretch of several games at the tail end of the year and played terrible defense, unlike New York. They also lost scoring F Christian Wood this summer, giving them a blow to their scoring off the bench.

Draftkings Names Knicks F Julius Randle as Team’s Fantasy Player to Watch

Chinmay Vaidya touts Julius Randle as the Knicks’ prime fantasy basketball option for the upcoming campaign, saying:

“Randle is still a productive scorer but he needs to make an effort to fit better with the rest of the group. His playmaking could be great with his blend of size and speed, but the Knicks simply don’t give him that opportunity enough.”

Randle has an average draft position of No. 51 across the Yahoo Sports and ESPN platforms. He lost almost four percent in three-point percentage while gaining the same in percentage from the floor. He is a great option in categories leagues as an elite scorer and playmaker at the four and is worth a look in the second and third rounds on player queues.

Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson are players who can add strength to flex roster spots in points leagues for their efficiency from the floor and work on the glass and Jericho Sims will make for an ideal waiver wire option when in the starting lineup, particularly in leagues that give extra value to blocked shots.