Knicks fans break out vulgar chant targeting 76ers’ superstar at Roommates Show Block Party event

New York Knicks fans have found their new public enemy No. 1, as Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid has left a bad taste in the mouths of many fans, and they have not forgotten about him even in the waning months of the offseason.

During the Roommates Show Block Party on Saturday, which was hosted by Knicks’ stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, fans in attendance chanted “F— Embiid!” while comedian Jon Stewart joined the two players on stage. Hart was clearly getting a kick out of the chants, visibly egging on the crowd as the chants grew louder.

https://twitter.com/roommates__show/status/1832583193469263924?s=46&t=tg5wUZhqxj9c3yXJf5gP4Q

Knicks fans’ hatred towards Embiid stems from last season’s playoffs

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks defeated Embiid’s 76ers in the first round of the playoffs last season, and many fans were not thrilled at the 2023 MVP’s play style, often considering him a reckless player.

The hatred really boiled over when Embiid re-aggravated Knicks’ center Mitchell Robinson’s ankle injury by pulling on his leg while on the ground mid-play. Robinson would then miss Game 4 of the series with the injury and would later miss most of the second round after requiring surgery on the injured ankle.

Despite that, New York was still able to get the last laugh on Embiid and the 76ers, as they took them down in six games and eliminated Philadelphia on their home floor.

Knicks fans have a reputation for heckling opposing star players

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Knicks fans seem to enjoy getting in the heads of opposing star players, as they famously held a vendetta against Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young for some time following the Knicks’ defeat to the Hawks in the 2021 playoffs. While some fans still have a hatred for Young after dismantling their team a few years ago, most of that has faded away and has now been transferred to Embiid.

During Game 2 of the second round against the Indiana Pacers, Knicks fans let out a massive “F— you Reggie!” chant at Madison Square Garden targeting Hall of Famer Reggie Miller, who was calling the game on the TNT broadcast. New York and Indiana had a heated rivalry during the late 1990s, and Knicks fans felt disdain toward Miller for his clutch performances against them.

There is a strong chance that New York and Philadelphia will meet again in the postseason and renew their rivalry of the old days. The Knicks added Mikal Bridges to an already-loaded roster in the offseason, and the 76ers signed superstar Paul George to form an elite trio with Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Expect the New York fans’ distaste towards Embiid to continue to grow as the regular season is on the horizon.