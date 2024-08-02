Knicks’ East rival speaks on excitement to battle in 2024-25

The NBA’s Eastern Conference got considerably more competitive this summer thanks in part to the New York Knicks’ lauded offseason moves and the Philadelphia 76ers’ unprecedented roster reconstruction.

The Knicks and Sixers will continue their budding rivalry in 2024-25. It reached new heights in the 2024 NBA playoffs, where the Knicks sent the 76ers home in six games of their first-round series. Philadelphia retaliated by adding 2024 All-Star Paul George to form a formidable big three also with former MVP Joel Embiid and fellow All-Star Tyrese Maxey.

Knicks challenged by newest 76ers offseason signee for next season

Apr 9, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) handles the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during the first quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, George discussed the challenges that come with facing the Knicks and the defending champion Boston Celtics on his “Podcast P” production, and expressed how he’s looking forward to their battles in 2024-25, saying this in part (h/t Justin Grasso of Philadelphia 76ers on SI):

“Boston is the team to beat,” George stated. “New York is an iconic place to play. I miss playing there twice within a season. And so that alone is enough to just get you excited about what’s to come.”

“I’m just looking forward to those battles,” George finished. “I already know how the west was, right? The west was getting crazy. There’s so much parity out west now the east, it is going to be a different battle. It’s a different gameplay I feel like out east than it is out west. So then just trying to establish our dominance, amongst two other dominant teams within the division, let alone the conference. So I’m just looking forward to that.”

The 76ers will be a major threat to the Knicks next season

Apr 28, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) dribbles the ball against the New York Knicks during the first half of game four of the first round in the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

George hasn’t been in the Eastern Conference since 2016-17, his last year with the Indiana Pacers. Since then, he’s played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Clippers. Thus, he’s aiming to get re-acclimated to the gritty play that the Knicks and Celtics, as well as the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks, play with on a more regular basis.

The Knicks have as good a chance as they’ve had in the Julius Randle era to capture a championship next year. Nevertheless, the Sixers pose a major threat to New York, with their three top scorers all proven 25-plus point-per-game performers in the league.

As for George himself, he played against the Knicks twice in 2023-34, impressing with a 25 points and four-rebound performance on one end, but struggled in the other with a 10-point dud. From the looks of it, the Fresno State product seems to have New York’s number by in large, which could turn up the fire under him to play above expectations and seek to relegate the Knicks to the loss column for their season series’.

The Sixers also struggled to place a reliable No. 2 next to Embiid who can be counted on in the playoffs. George is that, much to the chagrin of the Knicks, who will have to prepare for his prowess on both ends. George’s battles will mostly be against Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby, two of the best All-NBA-caliber defenders in the NBA.