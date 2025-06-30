Knicks’ dream free agent acquisition would be perfect-fit point guard

The Knicks know exactly where their biggest cracks are, and they’re desperate to patch them without tearing apart the foundation.

With cap space tighter than ever, this offseason is shaping up to be a real balancing act for the front office.

They’ve already made the low-risk decision to keep Ariel Hukporti on a $1.9 million deal, betting he might blossom into reliable depth at center.

Now, the tougher question looms: how can they find a true backup point guard to keep the second unit steady if Jalen Brunson needs rest or, worse, misses time?

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Why Dennis Schröder makes so much sense for the Knicks

If the Knicks are serious about pushing for an NBA Finals berth, they can’t run Cam Payne out there as the primary floor general for the second unit.

It’s simply asking for trouble in the playoffs when possessions tighten and mistakes become magnified.

That’s where Dennis Schröder enters the conversation as an intriguing solution.

Schröder is 31 now, but he remains an aggressive creator with the ball in his hands, able to run an offense with pace and find his own shot.

He averaged 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists last season, shooting a respectable .406 from the floor and .342 from three-point range.

Schröder’s play style would instantly help the Knicks’ bench

Adding Schröder would give the Knicks a trusted veteran who can keep the offense humming when Brunson sits.

His blend of scoring and court vision is precisely what New York lacked at times last year, often leaning too heavily on Brunson to do everything.

It’s like watching a car rely on just three tires—it’ll roll for a while, but the risk of disaster always hovers.

Schröder could stabilize that situation and even step in as a starter if needed, something critical during the long grind of an NBA season.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The big financial obstacle for New York’s front office

Of course, dreams are one thing, reality is another. The Knicks don’t have their mid-level exception, which means they can only offer a deal up to $5.7 million.

A player like Schröder might command closer to $15 million or more, depending on market demand.

That leaves the front office with some hard choices. If they want to swing for Schröder, they’d probably need to offload salary—maybe by trading Mitchell Robinson or another larger contract.

It’s not impossible, but it would take creative maneuvering, something Leon Rose hasn’t shied away from in the past.

Knicks have to weigh risk vs. reward as roster decisions loom

At the end of the day, signing Dennis Schröder could be more of a wish than a realistic target given current cap constraints.

Still, his presence would dramatically change the Knicks’ second unit and give them a safety net behind Brunson they sorely lacked.

For now, the Knicks can only watch the market unfold and hope a team-friendly opportunity pops up.