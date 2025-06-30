Knicks double down on developmental center with legit upside

The New York Knicks aren’t exactly flush with cash this offseason, so finding cheap, controllable talent has become absolutely essential.

On Sunday, they took a practical step in that direction by exercising Ariel Hukporti’s modest $1.9 million team option for the 2025–26 season, according to Ian Begley of SNY.

It’s a small investment that could pay meaningful dividends if Hukporti grows into the kind of defensive weapon scouts believe he might become.

At 23 years old, the 7-footer still feels more like a ball of clay than a finished product, but that’s precisely why the Knicks are intrigued.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Hukporti’s flashes show why patience is key for New York

Last season, Ariel Hukporti saw action in just 25 games, averaging a humble 1.9 points, two rebounds and 0.6 blocks per contest.

Those numbers won’t turn any heads, but the more telling stat is his 67.7% shooting from the field, which reflects his efficiency around the rim.

There were also moments where Hukporti’s length and timing popped on defense, swatting shots and altering attempts in ways Mitchell Robinson used to do consistently.

It’s easy to overlook him, but in a league starving for size, Hukporti’s tools are still worth nurturing.

Overcoming injury and betting on long-term development

Hukporti’s development did hit a snag in late February when he tore his left meniscus, sidelining him for several weeks.

It was an unfortunate blow for a young big man who already needed reps to find rhythm and confidence on the floor.

But the Knicks clearly believe in his resilience, hoping he can bounce back stronger and continue honing his instincts as a rim protector.

Think of it like stashing away a vintage bottle of wine—you need time before you really know what you’ve got.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A bargain move for a team desperate to build depth

With Mitchell Robinson’s health always a question mark and Isaiah Hartenstein now an NBA Champion with OKC, the Knicks need all the big-man insurance they can muster.

Keeping Hukporti for under $2 million is an absolute bargain, especially in a cap environment where even fringe rotation players often earn twice as much.

New York will also likely give rookie Mohamed Diawara a look on a two-way deal, but Hukporti remains their most immediate low-cost developmental piece.

The Knicks’ front office knows how valuable it is to have a potential shot blocker on standby, especially during the grind of an 82-game season.

Knicks hope Hukporti’s growth fills a quiet but critical hole

Ultimately, the Knicks are hoping Ariel Hukporti’s progression allows them to stabilize the rotation without dipping deeper into limited financial resources.

His combination of size, raw athleticism and flashes of defensive brilliance could quietly plug a hole that’s often overlooked until it becomes a glaring problem.