Knicks desperately in need of bench depth

The New York Knicks’ lack of depth was on full display Friday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Playing without Miles McBride (hamstring) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle surgery), they got very little out of their shorthanded bench pieces, which ultimately made the difference as they fell short of defeating the West’s No. 1 seed by a score of 117-107.

The Knicks bench provided very little against the Thunder

The group of Landry Shamet, Cameron Payne, and Precious Achiuwa combined for just five bench points, while the Thunder were able to muster 46 bench points despite missing Alex Caruso and Chet Holmgren. Additionally, all five Knicks starters played at least 40 minutes, the first time since 2013 that they have done that in regulation in a regular season game.

The Knicks lacked shot creation and high-level scoring off the bench unit, which allowed the Thunder to tighten up their defense and turn it into offense when Jalen Brunson was off the floor. While missing McBride is the easy excuse to make, the team has had bench problems all season.

Along with not being healthy, the team is averaging just 19.9 bench points this season, which is the fewest in the NBA. They have very few scoring options outside of McBride, and have had essentially no offensive versatility from their bench’s frontcourt.

The Knicks could be in the market for additional scoring options

The Knicks could wind up being active in the trade market for some additional scoring. They have reportedly been taking calls from other teams inquiring about Robinson’s health, and perhaps they will move him for a more durable asset that can give them depth.

They could benefit by adding another scorer to pair alongside McBride. Players they could target include some Utah Jazz guards in Collin Sexton or Jordan Clarkson, though they both could come with a hefty asking price.

Whatever moves they make, if any, they shouldn’t come at the cost of McBride, as he is undoubtedly their most important bench piece given what he provides on both ends of the floor. Payne has seen his playing time diminish in recent weeks, and he may be the most expendable trade option they have other than Robinson.

Nevertheless, the Knicks need help in the second unit as soon as possible, as that is the one major flaw this team currently has. Despite all of the success they have endured this season, they will need depth come playoff time.