Knicks taking calls from ‘several teams’ on health of elite defensive big man

The New York Knicks don’t know when – or if – center Mitchell Robinson will return to the floor. He has been recovering from ankle surgery that he underwent in the offseason after injuring it during last season’s playoffs, which has led many to speculate whether or not the team could trade its longest-tenured player for a more durable asset.

Other teams are reportedly checking in on Mitchell Robinson

SNY’s Ian Begley reported Friday that “several teams” have checked in with New York about Robinson’s health as they continue to gauge their interest in the seven-footer.

“Several teams have been inquiring about Robinson’s health. So that tells you that teams would have interest in trading for Robinson if they knew he was going to be healthy. When healthy, Robinson is one of the best offensive rebounders in the NBA. The 26-year-old is under contract through next season. So it makes sense that he would have trade strong trade value if healthy,” Begley wrote.

Robinson has dealt with lower body injuries often over the past few seasons, which have limited his effectiveness as a player. He played in just 31 regular-season games last year after suffering an ankle injury in early December.

Robinson is in the third year of a four-year, $60 million contract with New York, with a cap hit just north of $14 million this season. Considering that the Knicks are on the brink of eclipsing the second apron, it makes sense to free up financial flexibility by moving his contract.

The Knicks may be better off looking for a durable player in exchange for Robinson

He has proven to be a dominant paint presence when on the court, which is a luxury that the Knicks would love to have given the roster’s lack of size. However, the uncertainty around when he would make his return has put him in trade conversations, especially since the Knicks do have areas that need to be addressed.

Particularly, the Knicks need frontcourt depth off the bench, whether that be an additional big man to backup Karl-Anthony Towns or a wing scorer that can give Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby some additional rest. The only non-guard in the rotation that comes off the bench for the Knicks is Precious Achiuwa.

Regardless, the Knicks have done a great job at maintaining success in Robinson’s absence. They are currently 24-10 on the season and have begun to establish themselves as legitimate contenders. As the Feb. 6 trade deadline creeps closer, his market will likely heat up, and it will be interesting to see if the Knicks receive an offer that is tough to turn down.