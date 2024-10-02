Knicks cut veteran roster competitor in the aftermath of Karl-Anthony Towns trade

The New York Knicks made a roster move to free up some spots following the blockbuster trade to acquire Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Veteran forward Marcus Morris Sr. was cut by the Knicks after signing a non-guaranteed Exhibit 9 deal last month.

The Knicks released Marcus Morris prior to the start of training camp

According to The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III, Morris chose not to take a training camp deal following the trade and will seek an opportunity elsewhere. Edwards added that Morris’ decision likely was due to the fact that he was unlikely to make the active roster after the trade occurred.

The Knicks signed him to an Exhibit 9 deal a few weeks before the start of training camp along with veteran sharpshooter Landry Shamet. Prior to the Towns’ acquisition that saw Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo leave for Minnesota, Morris had a strong chance to crack the active roster due to their lack of size on the roster, but there would’ve been little room for him to get substantial playing time after Towns was brought in.

The 13-year veteran played one season with the Knicks during the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season, where he averaged 19.6 points per game and shot 43% from three, both career-highs. Over the course of his career, he has spent time with the Rockets, Suns, Pistons, Celtics, Clippers, 76ers, and Cavaliers along with New York.

A Knicks reunion with Morris wasn’t going to work out after they acquired Towns

The Towns’ trade is technically not official, though it is mostly just going through some final formalities before it is signed off. There is a chance that the Knicks can get an additional rotation piece in the deal, so letting Morris go was the right decision.

As for Morris, the veteran is still a valuable piece to a team that could use a vocal leader and a guy with some size. Chances are he will find his way onto another team, but unfortunately, a Knicks reunion was not going to work out after their blockbuster trade.