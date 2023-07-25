Knicks cut 2 players after adding Knight, Windler

Dec 20, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Memphis Hustle forward Kenneth Lofton (6) fights for the rebound against Westchester Knicks guard Trevor Keels (3) during the first half at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

While the New York Knicks have refrained from making any blockbuster moves this off-season, their signing of Donte DiVincenzo to a four-year, $47 million contract stands out. However, they’ve been actively bolstering their depth with strategic additions to their roster.

Cutting Ties with Duane Washington Jr.

As the Summer League winds down, the Knicks have decided to part ways with Duane Washington Jr., a shooting guard who began his career with the Indianapolis Pacers in the 2021–22 season. Washington also had a stint with the Phoenix Suns last year, where he featured in 31 games, averaging 7.9 points, with a .367 field goal percentage and a .360 three-point shooting rate.

Trevor Keels Expected to Exit

Alongside Washington’s departure, Trevor Keels is also anticipated to exit the Knicks, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic. Keels, who is only 19, played a mere three games for New York last year. However, he had a more substantial role with the Westchester Knicks in the G-League, where he averaged 13.9 points over 25 games, shooting .425 from the field and .355 from beyond the arc. Additionally, Keels contributed 3.4 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game.

Welcoming Nathan Night and Dylan Windler to the Knicks

In a move to fill the void left by Washington and Keels, the Knicks have recently signed Nathan Night. Night, a two-year veteran from the Minnesota Timberwolves has averaged 3.7 points per season and made 38 appearances last year.

New York also acquired Dylan Windler, a 26-year-old forward who was limited to just three games last season. However, as the 26th overall pick in 2019, Windler has featured in 84 career games, averaging 3.3 points. With these acquisitions, the Knicks are exploring potential upside and seeking to reinvigorate their backup positions.