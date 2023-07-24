Knicks add former Cavs forward on two-way contract

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

As the pre-season approaches in just a few weeks, the New York Knicks remain strategically cautious regarding blockbuster signings, focusing instead on augmenting their team with subtle additions. This strategy was evident on Monday when Adrian Wojnarowski reported the signing of free agent forward Dylan Windler on a two-way contract with the Knicks.

Dylan Windler: The New Recruit for the Knicks

The 26th overall pick by Cleveland in 2019, Windler showcased his skills in 31 games as a 24-year-old rookie, averaging 5.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and a .438 shooting average from the field, complemented by a .338 downtown hit rate.

Despite participating in 50 games in his sophomore season, Windler only managed an average of 2.2 points across 9.2 minutes per game, experiencing a drastic dip in his playing time. His most recent season with Cleveland saw him clock a career-low 3.3 minutes per game in only three appearances, leading to him spending the majority of the campaign on the bench.

Although Windler may not be the sought-after third star to join Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, his youth and potential make him an appealing addition at 26 years old.

Addition of Nathan Knight and Two-Way Contracts

In addition to Windler, the Knicks announced the acquisition of big man Nathan Knight, who spent his last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Knight averaged 3.7 points and 1.5 rebounds across 38 games.

The Knicks now boast a number of players on two-way contracts, including Knight, Trevor Keels, and Jaylen Martin. These young talents, brimming with potential, will likely continue honing their skills in the G-League, contributing to the overall development of the team.

In summary, the New York Knicks continue their pre-season preparations, steadily enhancing their roster with potential-packed players. With the subtle but strategic additions of Dylan Windler and Nathan Knight, the Knicks are poised to introduce fresh energy and versatility into their line-up.