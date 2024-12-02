Knicks could target veteran Raptors big man for depth

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are relatively weak at the center position thanks to the injuries suffered by Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson. While those two are expected to return to the floor at some point, banking on their health is a risky bet.

The Knicks could target Chris Boucher for center depth

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Therefore, it is likely that the Knicks will be in the market for backup centers to provide insurance behind Karl-Anthony Towns in the event one of their bigs goes down with an injury. Jed Katz of Sports Illustrated mentioned Toronto Raptors veteran center Chris Boucher as an option:

“Boucher is more durable and athletic than the two bigs in New York. He can push the floor with or without the ball in his hands, scoring most of his points in the paint,” Katz wrote.

Boucher, 31, has played 377 of 378 career games with the Raptors (he played one game with the Golden State Warriors in the 2017-18 season). He has primarily been a backup for Toronto, making just 23 career starts.

Boucher could provide athleticism on both ends of the floor

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

This season, he is averaging 10.1 points and 4.5 rebounds on 47.6% shooting from the floor and 28.8% from three. Despite the low efficiency from outside, he shoots 33% from three for his career, a figure that will bode well for a Knicks offense that already is ranked No. 1 in the league.

Boucher also averages a block per game for his career, providing some rim protection despite being an undersized center at 6-9. The Knicks need athleticism from their frontcourt, especially inside the paint on both ends of the floor, and Boucher could provide that in a small role behind Towns.

His price tag shouldn’t be expensive either, and the Knicks still have some draft picks that they can move in a potential deal. The Raptors are officially in a rebuilding phase and are building around younger players like Scottie Barnes and former Knick forward RJ Barrett, so Boucher would be a veteran piece that they would move on from to add draft capital to their rebuild.

Ultimately, as the season progresses, the trade market will heat up, and Boucher could be one of the more desired centers available around the trade deadline. The Knicks will likely be one of the top suitors by then.