Knicks’ struggling star might have finally turned a corner

It has been a roller coaster of a season for New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges. Throughout the early part of the season, he has struggled to find his rhythm on either end of the floor as he adapts to his new role with the Knicks.

Mikal Bridges was phenomenal against the Pelicans

However, Sunday night against the Pelicans gave fans a glimpse of what the forward can do on a game-by-game basis. He had a season-high 31 points and tied his career-high with seven three-pointers made as the Knicks crushed the shorthanded Pelicans 118-85.

Bridges was also effective on defense and contributed to the Pelicans’ poor shooting. He also had one block and was a +40 on the night, which was a team-high.

“It was a great night to be watching him hit shots like that,” Karl-Anthony Towns said on Bridges’ performance Sunday (h/t SNY).

Bridges had struggled for the Knicks during the road trip

This was a game Bridges desperately needed, as he played some of his worst basketball during the five-game road trip. His struggles hit rock bottom on Friday against the Hornets, when he scored just eight points on 3-for-10 shooting from the floor, had three turnovers, and was a -14 in a one-point win.

Bridges was also benched in the fourth quarter twice on the road trip, once in a loss to the Utah Jazz and again on Friday against the Hornets. The continuing struggles were alarming, given that the Knicks traded away a lot of draft capital to get Bridges to New York.

Bridges bounced back at a time when he needed to

After Friday’s game, he declared that he would be better, and Josh Hart defended him publicly despite all the criticism being directed toward Bridges. Sure enough, Bridges was better, and the hope is that this becomes a more consistent trend as the Knicks start to play some of their best basketball.

Bridges makes all the difference for this team from being great to elite. Despite his recent struggles, the Knicks have won seven of their last nine games and have gotten terrific contributions from OG Anunoby and Josh Hart.

If Bridges continues to play well, then the Knicks become the juggernaut that they were expected to be coming into the season. He will be in for a big test on Tuesday, as he and the Knicks have the red-hot Orlando Magic next up with a trip to the NBA Cup quarterfinals at stake.