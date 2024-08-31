Knicks could solve key problem for 2024-25 season with strategic fix

Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks generated much buzz for establishing themselves as a true threat in the Eastern Conference last season, even while dealing with a series of injuries throughout the campaign. Nevertheless, there were areas that they could have improved in, which one NBA writer believes that, if addressed this offseason, can help them tip the scales in 2024-25.

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus thinks that the Knicks’ depth and head coach Tom Thibodeau’s management of his players’ minutes throughout the upcoming campaign will directly coincide with how well they are able to stave off an injury wave and maximize their effectiveness throughout all 48 minutes of every game en route to a hopeful Finals berth, saying this in part (h/t Jeremy Brener of New York Knicks on SI):

“The Knicks look like they’re poised for a strong season, but can Tom Thibodeau manage his players’ minutes so they’re not burnt out and injured in the playoffs? Historically, he can’t seem to help himself—he’s a great coach, but he tends to grind his players down with a heavy workload,” Pincus wrote.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has scaled back on heavy minutes distribution

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Coach Thibodeau is the most notorious head coach in the NBA when it comes to playing his players heavy minutes. That stigma becomes more outdated with every season that passes, though. None of his Knicks players finished in the top 10 in minutes played last year. New York only had two players qualify in the top 50 in minutes played league-wide, in Jalen Brunson, who finished No. 14 at 35.4 minutes per game, and Josh Hart, who came in at No. 38 overall, having played 33.4 MPG in 2023-24. Julius Randle would have finished in the top 50 as well with his 35.4 MPG, equalling that of Brunson.

However, it must be noted that by the time the postseason rolled around, the Knicks were without Randle, OG Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson, who were all out with varying ailments. Additionally, Brunson and now-Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein were banged up throughout the playoffs. There are ways that the Knicks can thwart those woes next time around.

Knicks could benefit from small ball lineups to address depth concerns in 2024-25

The Knicks do have a couple of positions that need more able contributors, which could lead to coach Thibodeau playing his starters, particularly point guard Brunson and center Robinson more minutes in 2024-25. It remains to be seen how the Knicks will try to maintain a healthy roster next year. Encouragingly, they have more flexibility at the two, as well as the three and four, which could allow them to mix and match with small ball lineups while ensuring that Randle nor any of their other crucial players don’t go down with serious injuries that will rob them if considerable time on the court.