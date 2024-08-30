Knicks’ Miles McBride knocks down insane 3-PT shot to pay for a WVU student’s tuition

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks backup point guard Miles McBride made a surprise appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday while the crew was on-site at McBride’s alma mater, West Virginia University, and the fourth-year guard nailed a long-distance jump shot with a student’s tuition at stake.

The crowd, filled with mostly West Virginia students, erupted as McBride changed someone’s life with a single made shot. McAfee and his fellow crew members were also elated at what they had just witnessed unfold, and began chanting “Deuce! Deuce! Deuce!”

Miles McBride has become a star for the Knicks since being drafted out of West Virginia

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

McBride was a star during his college career at West Virginia, which led to him being taken in the second round by New York in 2021. In his second season at WVU, McBride averaged 15.9 points per game, 1.9 steals, and shot 41% from beyond the arc, and was named to Second Team All-Big 12 that same season.

McBride, now 23, is entering his fourth season with the Knicks. He had his biggest breakout season last year when he averaged 8.3 points per game on 41% shooting from three-point range as the team’s de-facto sixth man following Immanuel Quickley’s departure.

He is now primed for a big role with the Knicks this upcoming season, controlling the second unit alongside Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart as the team embarks on a potential championship run. Before they begin that mission, though, McBride is clanging the lives of others with his shooting prowess.