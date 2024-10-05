Knicks could sign rookie project to contract, adding depth in the front court

Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks filled in a major need by acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns, as they now have a natural center to play the position. However, Towns will be the team’s only healthy seven-footer for at least the first couple of months of the regular season.

The Knicks could sign rookie Ariel Hukporti to a standard deal

Precious Achiuwa is likely to serve as the backup center, but at just 6-8, the lack of size could pose as a problem in the frontcourt. SNY’s Ian Begley noted in his most recent mailbag that the team’s financial situation makes it more likely that a rookie gets a contract as opposed to signing a veteran, and an interesting name was mentioned as a possible candidate to get a contract.

“They will have enough room to keep Landry Shamet on a standard deal and sign a rookie to a free-agent deal. If they signed another veteran at the minimum, it would take them over the second apron. They cannot exceed the second apron ($188.9 million) in team salary this season,” Begley said. “If I had to guess [who gets a contract], I’d go with center Ariel Hukporti because of the position he plays.”

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Hukporti showed some promise playing overseas

Hukpori, the last pick in this past year’s draft, had his draft rights traded to the Knicks and was selected by the Dallas Mavericks with the 58th pick. He then signed a two-way with New York in early July. Previously, the 22-year-old seven-footer played overseas in Germany and Australia.

In his last full season with Australia’s National Basketball League, Hukporti averaged 8.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 28 games. Given the Knicks’ lack of size at the center position, it shouldn’t be out of the question that the rookie could sign a standard NBA deal and serve as depth at the position if his services become needed.

Adding Hukporti could give the Knicks much-needed center depth

If Hukporti does sign a new deal, the Knicks will have two young centers to serve as depth in the frontcourt, as Jericho Sims also is an option for them. It is unlikely that Hukporti would jump Sims on the depth chart, but he could still be a necessary addition in the event that one of their main centers goes down with an injury.

There is a chance that he sees the court a bit during the preseason, which officially tips off for the Knicks this Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets. If the rookie big man puts on an impressive showing, the odds are in his favor to receive a standard contract and make the 15-man active roster.