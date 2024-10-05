Knicks could be eyeing another elite defensive acquisition

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have been one of the most active teams this offseason, positioning themselves for a potential championship run. The acquisition of Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets marked the first major step, but the blockbuster trade that sent Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Karl-Anthony Towns has truly shaken up the roster.

The Knicks Filled a Key Weakness at Center

Towns is expected to address one of the Knicks’ most pressing needs—a reliable presence at center. While Mitchell Robinson has shown flashes of brilliance, his persistent injury issues have left the team in need of a more dependable option. If Robinson had been able to stay healthy, the Knicks might have made different decisions. However, Towns brings an elite scoring touch and underrated rebounding skills to the table, providing the Knicks with an immediate upgrade.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Though the Timberwolves had shifted Towns to power forward in recent years, he is traditionally a center, where he has averaged double-digit rebounds throughout his career. The Knicks are excited about the spacing and versatility that Towns will bring to their offense, envisioning him as a game-changer in their frontcourt.

Rumors of Marcus Smart Trade

Even with these major moves, the Knicks are reportedly still exploring ways to bolster their roster further. According to Kris Pursiainen of BallisLife.com, the Knicks could be eyeing a trade for Marcus Smart, who is currently with the Memphis Grizzlies.

“The New York Knicks have had internal discussions about a potential deal for Marcus Smart per sources familiar with the situation,” Pursiainen posted on X. “NYK has had rumored interest in Smart before. No deal is imminent but several sources indicated the Knicks are willing to be active on the market.”

Smart is a three-time NBA All-Defensive First Team player and the 2021–22 Defensive Player of the Year. Despite being 30 years old, Smart remains a top-tier defender and would be a valuable addition to the Knicks’ bench. Last season, Smart played only 20 games with the Grizzlies due to injury but still managed to average 14.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and shot .430 from the field.

Salary Cap Challenges

While Smart would provide a significant defensive boost, especially off the bench, his salary presents a challenge. He is set to count $20.2 million against the cap this season and $21.5 million in 2025–26, meaning the Knicks would need to offload more salary to make room for him.

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

One potential trade option could involve sending Mitchell Robinson in a package along with Cameron Payne. However, even with those moves, the Knicks would still be about $4 million short, as the outgoing salary must exceed the incoming salary to stay within NBA trade rules. As was the case in the Towns deal, the Knicks may need to bring in a third team to facilitate the trade, making the acquisition of Smart a difficult, though not impossible, proposition.

The Impact of Marcus Smart on the Knicks

Adding Marcus Smart would give the Knicks a versatile defender and playmaker off the bench. Head coach Tom Thibodeau would undoubtedly appreciate having a player of Smart’s caliber, especially as a secondary point guard behind Jalen Brunson. Currently, the Knicks rely on Cameron Payne and rookie Tyler Kolek to handle the ball when Brunson is off the floor, but neither player brings the defensive prowess that Smart would offer.

Smart’s ability to play both point guard and shooting guard would provide the Knicks with much-needed versatility. His defensive skill set would fit perfectly in Thibodeau’s system, which prioritizes toughness and strong defensive principles.

Knicks’ Ambitious Offseason Strategy

The Knicks have already made bold moves this offseason, acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns and setting the stage for a deep playoff run. Adding Marcus Smart would further solidify their defensive presence and give them an even more well-rounded roster. However, the financial and logistical hurdles make such a trade challenging. While it remains unlikely, the Knicks have shown that they are willing to get creative to improve their chances of ending their 50-year championship drought.

As the team prepares for the upcoming season, the Knicks’ ambitious strategy is clear—they are going all-in for a title. Whether or not they land Smart, their current roster moves suggest that they are not done making waves in the NBA.