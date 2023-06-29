Knicks could sign Championship-winning Denver forward as last resort

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

In an ideal scenario, the New York Knicks would secure Golden State Warriors’ sharp-shooter shooter Donte DiVincenzo in free agency. Known for his outstanding performance at Villanova, and with his defensive prowess and ability to open up the Knicks’ offense, DiVincenzo would be a perfect fit.

Alternate Prospect: Bruce Brown of the Denver Nuggets

However, if DiVincenzo’s demands exceed the Knicks’ budget, their eyes might turn towards an alternate option – Denver Nuggets’ guard Bruce Brown. The 26-year-old, recently crowned as a champion, could potentially serve as a viable backup plan.

Before joining the Denver Nuggets last season, Brown had spent two years with the Brooklyn Nets. Over his career, he has averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists, boasting a .483 field goal percentage and a .358 success rate from the three-point line.

Brown recently turned down his $6.8 million player option, intending to capitalize on his free agency status and parlay his championship experience into a better deal. Ian Begley from SNY suggests that the Knicks might consider him if they fail to sign DiVincenzo, who is notably favored by Josh Hart as a bench reinforcement.

Statistical Comparison: DiVincenzo vs Brown

During his time with the Warriors last year, DiVincenzo averaged 9.4 points per game, shot .435 from the field, and displayed a .397 success rate from beyond the arc, attempting 5.3 per game. He also achieved a .574 effective field goal rate with 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Comparatively, DiVincenzo posted a defensive rating of 113.2, slightly better than Brown’s 114.6.

Given these statistics, DiVincenzo seems to have an edge, particularly due to his effective perimeter shooting, making him a more desirable acquisition.

Knicks’ Strategic Decisions Ahead

Beyond these specific role players, the Knicks need to decide on a potential star player to pair with Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson. The team has potential avenues to create salary space but first must find a trade partner for Evan Fournier and free up his $18.8 million salary cap.

As the Knicks anticipate a championship window opening, now might be the perfect time to make a significant move and push for a genuine championship run.