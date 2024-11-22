Knicks could pursue young Jazz rim protector to add center depth

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are finally starting to see winning results come their way. They have won four games in a row behind one of the top offenses in the NBA, and are currently third in the Eastern Conference at 9-6.

The Knicks have been lackluster defensively

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

However, they have taken a huge step back defensively, which is unlike a team led by head coach Tom Thibodeau. They rank 21st in defensive rating at 116.4, a figure that is more alarming considering that they traded for Mikal Bridges in the offseason to play alongside two-way standout OG Anunoby.

The Knicks have particularly been poor in protecting the rim, largely due to the absences of Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa. Both bigs have yet to see the court this season as they continue to nurse injuries, so Jericho Sims has been the primary backup behind Karl-Anthony Towns.

Could the Knicks make a trade for Walker Kessler?

Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Nicholas Chiarito of Fansided suggested a trade that can help the Knicks bolster their depth and give them a much better interior presence. He proposed that they should trade for Utah Jazz big man Walker Kessler in exchange for the oft-injured Robinson, who is still out recovering from offseason ankle surgery.

“A trade for Kessler would be centered around Mitchell Robinson, who has a similar playstyle but is not healthy If he were acquired, Kessler instantly becomes the best defender the Knicks have. He would give the Knicks a different type of flexibility in their lineup,” Chiarito wrote.

Kessler is now in just his third NBA season, but he has already established himself as one of the league’s premiere big men. This season, he is averaging 9.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks, all of which are career-highs. For his career, he averages 2.4 blocks per game, which is tied with Brook Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks for the most in the NBA over the past three seasons (minimum 120 games played).

Kessler will not be cheap

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Kessler had been involved in several trade rumors over the summer, with an asking price said to be roughly two first-round picks. The Knicks could get that down to one if they move Robinson, who is an elite interior presence himself but struggles to stay healthy, unlike Kessler.

The Knicks traded away five first-round picks in the deal to acquire Bridges over the offseason, so they will have to be more cautious when making deals that involve trading away their remaining draft capital. Kessler could be a huge addition for them off the bench and revise the necessary interior presence that they are badly missing.

As the season progresses, it will be worth watching to see if the Knicks become aggressive in the trade market and add one of the league’s best shot blockers to their championship roster.