Knicks could pursue a trade for promising young Hornets guard

Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have gotten off to a slow start this season with just a 5-6 record. With an almost entirely new look to the roster, growing pains are to be expected as the team looks to mesh and gel.

The Knicks need bench depth badly

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

However, it is clear that bench depth will be a consistent issue for them this season. Precious Achiuwa (hamstring) is still out and Mitchell Robinson (ankle surgery) won’t return until at least January.

As a result, New York’s bench is heavily depleted and is one of the least productive in the league this season. They rank dead last in bench points per game with 19.3 and have the fourth-fewest assists per game off the bench with just 5.5.

Could the Knicks pursue Hornets guard Tre Mann?

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

One player that they could pursue in a trade to fortify the bench is Charlotte Hornets’ guard Tre Mann. Fadeaway World’s Fran Leiva proposed a mock trade in which New York would land Mann in exchange for Tyler Kolek, Cameron Payne, Matt Ryan, and the Knicks’ 2025 second-round pick (via Detroit Pistons).

“This trade would bring Mann to New York on an expiring contract, meaning he’ll be a restricted free agent soon. That’s perfect for the Knicks—they’d have the chance to match any offers next season and keep him if things work out. And let’s be real: they need him. The Knicks’ bench has been struggling hard, ranking dead last in scoring, and Mann could be the go-to guy they’re missing,” Leiva wrote.

Mann could help the Knicks’ bench tremendously

Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Mann has been an early candidate for the league’s Most Improved Player award as the Hornets’ sixth man. He is averaging 14.8 points and 3.3 assists per game on 44% shooting from the field and 39% from three.

Doing the proposed trade would rid the Knicks of their veterans, but it would give them a go-to guy in the second unit who can provide some electric scoring. Mann could also form a nice backcourt bench duo with Miles McBride, who has been one of the league’s supreme reserves in the early part of the season.

As of now, there is no indication that the Knicks are active in trade discussions. However, if they continue to struggle as the season progresses, they could pull the trigger for one of the league’s top bench players.