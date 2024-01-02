Knicks could move on from star forward in a 2nd blockbuster trade

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

After shocking the basketball world by trading fan favorites RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley for OG Anunoby, the New York Knicks could be gearing up for yet another blockbuster as they start to build themselves into a contender.

One NBA executive suggested to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto that New York’s next big move could involve all-star PF Julius Randle, especially given that they did not have to part with any of their first-round picks in the Anunoby trade.

“The Knicks are in a good place to use Julius Randle and picks to make another big move, so that justifies them giving up two of their scoring options,” the executive told HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. “Anunoby’s health is also a factor that’ll help determine how this trade ages.”

Julius Randle’s trade value is soaring

Randle’s value is increasing by the day, as he has returned to his all-star form after a historically bad start. He averaged 27.6 points on 54.5% shooting from the field to go along with 8.9 rebounds in December and has scored 20 or more points in 17 consecutive games.

After the Anunoby trade, some fans thought that the Knicks would no longer be in the running for another star given that they traded away their two best young players in Barrett and Quickley.

However, New York is still in a good position to make another splash, as they own 12 first-round picks over the next seven seasons and some movable assets still on the roster such as Randle, Quentin Grimes, and Evan Fournier.

Expect the Knicks to shop for a shooting guard

The Knicks addressed two big needs in one player by acquiring Anunoby, as he provides phenomenal defense and very solid three-point shooting at the wing position.

Now, they may pivot back towards the shooting guard position, as they are somewhat shorthanded in that area. Some names that could immediately become major players in a potential blockbuster are Hawks G Dejounte Murray and Cavs G Donovan Mitchell.

One way or another, the consensus around the league is that the Knicks will make another major move before the trade deadline in February. Who that move involves remains to be seen, and the team’s performance over the next month will play a big role in the decisions the front office makes.

