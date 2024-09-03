Knicks could benefit greatly from adding this former NBA champion

The New York Knicks’ need for help at the center position still has not been fully addressed with seven weeks left before their 2024-25 NBA season opener. Despite a need for another big body to back up Mitchell Robinson next season, one name remains an option for the Knicks to take a gander at while they still have time.

Former Sacramento Kings center JaVale McGee has openly professed his desire to return for his 17th NBA season in 2024-25. The former three-time champion, twice over with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018, and again as the starting center for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, is coming off of a 2023-24 campaign where he’s put up four points and 2.7 rebounds a night in 7.4 minutes per contest. Now a free agent, a team like the Knicks could invest in him with hopes that his output carries over into next year.

JaVale McGee could give the Knicks high-level play off the bench

Those numbers may seem somewhat insignificant, but in the minutes he logged, his production was off the charts. If adjusted to the 15 minutes the Knicks will need from their backup center per night next season, the 2020 Olympic gold medalist would be on pace to give them roughly eight points and 5.5 rebounds per contest. Isaiah Hartenstein showed out for the Knicks last season and gave them 7.8 points on the campaign, but in 25.3 minutes a night.

Case in point, McGee is still an elite lob threat of a five man that can give New York high energy, great production in the screen-and-roll, and a boost to their transition attack. The Michigan native is, in a nutshell, the ideal archetype of what the Knicks hope Jericho Sims will mature into as a finished product in the league. While Precious Achiuwa is poised to man everyday duties at backup center in 2024-25, Sims will still be needed against bigger five men across the league.

The Knicks could take on McGee to further forge a championship culture in New York

McGee was long clowned for making low IQ plays and head-scratching blunders in games earlier in his career, but has proven time and again over the last eight years that he can be counted on when his teams need him on both ends. The Knicks would luck up on a sizable, athletic, and experienced big that can be a leader in the locker room and a boost in crucial playoff situations. Plus, his rim-protecting abilities are noteworthy, even still at his advancing age.

Just going down the list, in order for the Knicks to win the East, they’ll run into a combination of either the Philadelphia 76ers led by 7-0 former 2023 league MVP Joel Embiid, the Milwaukee Bucks and their imposing front line of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez, the Cleveland Cavaliers and their big man duo of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, the Boston Celtics, held down by 7-4 Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford, and the Indiana Pacers’ front line of Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner which helped send New York home from the 2024 NBA playoffs in the second round.

Either way you slice it, the Knicks will need size if they want to make it to the Finals next summer. McGee can give them that, and on a budget too. He likely would not garner anything above the veteran’s minimum, so the Knicks would be wise to explore signing him while they can. Especially given that Robinson could miss multiple weeks to begin the season puts more of an onus on the franchise to get the center position down in the coming weeks.