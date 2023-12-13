Knicks bring back veteran PF Taj Gibson on 1-Year Deal

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

With Mitchell Robinson sidelined for two months with an ankle injury, the New York Knicks are bringing back NBA veteran Taj Gibson to provide additional help on the inside.

Knicks Opt For Familiar Face in Recent Taj Gibson Signing

ESPN senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news via Twitter earlier today:

Free agent F/C Taj Gibson is returning to the New York Knicks on a one-year deal, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. With Mitchell Robinson sidelined with an injury, Tom Thibodeau has back one of his favorites. Gibson's played for Thibodeau with the Bulls, Wolves,…

The Knicks won’t have to waste time bringing Gibson into the fold. The 14-year veteran played for the Knicks from 2019-2022. In three seasons, Gibson averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds on 57.7 percent shooting from the field in only 18.3 minutes per game.

Gibson saw his numbers dip when last seen with the Washington Wizards last season, though he remained efficient from the floor. Gibson provides the Knicks with an interior presence that can finish around the rim as well as step out and connect on 15-20 foot jump-shots.

The Knicks need additional ways to score the ball in the half-court, and Gibson gives Jalen Brunson and Immanuel Quickley a pick-and-roll partner that can draw opposing big men away from playing help defense and open up a lane to the basket.

Knicks Fill Backup Power Forward Void, Hoping For Help on the Boards in Robinson’s Absence

Gibson also offers a solid presence on the glass, though the Knicks will not be able to replicate Robinson’s league-leading 5.3 offensive rebounds per game in his stead. Gibson will compete with Isaiah Hartenstein for minutes as the backup center and also fills a void that the Knicks have had all season at power forward behind Julius Randle.

Jericho Sims got the start for Robinson in the Knicks’ most recent game against the Boston Celtics and will likely remain in that role based off of precedent from head coach Tom Thibodeau’s lineup patterns dating back to last year. When inserted into the lineup, Gibson will be asked to play defense and free up Knicks wing players for open looks.

The Knicks waived guard/forward Dylan Windler to make room for Gibson on the active 12-man roster, per CBS Sports. Gibson will remain with the Knicks for the rest of the 2023-24 campaign.