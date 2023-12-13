Knicks: Mitchell Robinson sends out cryptic social media post following injury

Apr 23, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) dunks during game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell Robinson was enjoying a career season for the New York Knicks before going down with an ankle injury that will force him to miss roughly two months of action. In the wake of the injury, Robinson took to Snapchat to voice his grievances.

Knicks: Injuries and Obstacles Overwhelming for Mitchell Robinson

Robinson had this to say about the latest obstacle he’s now faced with and how it seems as if he cannot catch a break, as New York Basketball shared on Twitter:

Mitchell Robinson on Snapchat: “Been battling stuff my whole life; some days I feel like I take 10 steps ahead, and others feel like I took 20 steps back; even when I do what I'm supposed to god throws these battles at me that feel like they’re unbeatable no matter what I do

“I… pic.twitter.com/xtV0BK2YEb — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) December 11, 2023

Robinson has dealt with injuries throughout his young NBA career. Robinson has only played 70-plus games in one of his five full seasons as a pro. He missed 23 games last year and only suited up in 31 contests back in 2020-21.

Aside from the injury bug, Robinson has also dealt with a lack of offensive touches in the Knicks’ offense, something he was also vocal about leading up to the start of this year. Robinson has generated much of his offense behind his league-leading 5.3 offensive rebounds per game.

Away from the floor, Robinson has taken in his former high school basketball coach to live with him according to multiple reports. The talented center has been faced with several hurdles that have seemed to take a toll on him.

The NBA Has Provisions in Place to Help Robinson Overcome Ailment and Psychological Woes

Robinson will now be away from action for at least six weeks and will have to remain disciplined to replicate his productivity upon return.

The NBA has taken proactive steps toward helping players deal with personal struggles as well as mental health issues. The Player’s Tribune has been an outlet that players have used to tell their stories, while the league has put an emphasis on making team medical staff equipped to deal with more than just physical infirmities.

Robinson will likely receive attention around the board while he rehabs his ankle and is looking forward to beating his timetable of recovery.