Knicks: Mitchell Robinson sends out cryptic social media post following injury

Mitchell Robinson was enjoying a career season for the New York Knicks before going down with an ankle injury that will force him to miss roughly two months of action. In the wake of the injury, Robinson took to Snapchat to voice his grievances.
Knicks: Injuries and Obstacles Overwhelming for Mitchell Robinson
Robinson had this to say about the latest obstacle he’s now faced with and how it seems as if he cannot catch a break, as New York Basketball shared on Twitter:
Robinson has dealt with injuries throughout his young NBA career. Robinson has only played 70-plus games in one of his five full seasons as a pro. He missed 23 games last year and only suited up in 31 contests back in 2020-21.
Aside from the injury bug, Robinson has also dealt with a lack of offensive touches in the Knicks’ offense, something he was also vocal about leading up to the start of this year. Robinson has generated much of his offense behind his league-leading 5.3 offensive rebounds per game.
Away from the floor, Robinson has taken in his former high school basketball coach to live with him according to multiple reports. The talented center has been faced with several hurdles that have seemed to take a toll on him.
The NBA Has Provisions in Place to Help Robinson Overcome Ailment and Psychological Woes
Robinson will now be away from action for at least six weeks and will have to remain disciplined to replicate his productivity upon return.
The NBA has taken proactive steps toward helping players deal with personal struggles as well as mental health issues. The Player’s Tribune has been an outlet that players have used to tell their stories, while the league has put an emphasis on making team medical staff equipped to deal with more than just physical infirmities.
Robinson will likely receive attention around the board while he rehabs his ankle and is looking forward to beating his timetable of recovery.