Knicks bring back talented combo forward on two-way deal

The New York Knicks recently resigned one of their promising young talents to their NBA and G League ranks.

The Knicks inked forward Jacob Toppin to another Exhibit 10 two-way deal on Wednesday The Knicks shared the news on their official PR X page earlier this week:

Knicks: Jacob Toppin had a strong G League season despite quiet play on the NBA squad

Toppin had a strong season for the Westchester Knicks of the NBA’s G League in 2023-24. The 6-8, 200-pound combo forward averaged 19.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game on 48.2 percent shooting from the field in 25 games played.

When he suited up for the Knicks’ NBA ball club, the 24-year-old did not earn ample playing time to show what he’s made of. Toppin only played in nine games at an average of 4.2 minutes per night, and came away with 1.4 points on 55.6 percent shooting from the field.

Toppin will compete for time as the Knicks’ backup forward again in 2024-25

New York is absolutely stacked at the forward slot, with OG Anunoby and All-Star Julius Randle occupying the starting small forward and power forward spots respectively, and backup combo forward options in Chuma Okeke and Keita Bates-Diop, as well as Precious Achiuwa, who can slide over to the four. Nevertheless, Toppin will have the chance to fight for a spot on New York’s bench throughout the upcoming season.

The undrafted talent from the class of 2023 will play on his second Exhibit 10 deal of his career. The Knicks will benefit from having a promising contributor like him in their ranks, especially with the wave of injuries that plagued the roster last season. He’ll look to earn considerable time in Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation for the first time in 2024-25.