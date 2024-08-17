Knicks: Could Julius Randle take a similar pay cut to Jalen Brunson’s historic deal?

After a successful 2024 season for the New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson signed a significant extension this offseason for less money than he could have potentially earned in the future. This decision from Brunson may have affected other free agency deals and could impact future contracts. Julius Randle is now eligible for an extension and SNY’s Ian Begley suggested that there has been no rush from either side to get this extension done, adding an interesting storyline to follow throughout the season. New York has until June 30th, 2025, to extend Randle’s contract.

What’s next for Julius Randle and the Knicks?

The current team is the best one Randle has been a part of. The acquisitions of OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges were positive moves for Randle, who was the primary offensive option for the Knicks most of his time in New York before adding them. With Anunoby in the lineup last season, the Knicks had a 12-2 record before Randle suffered a season-ending injury. With an average of 22 points and 10 rebounds over his five years with the team, his tenacity and production make him one of the top five power forwards in the NBA today.

From a front office perspective, keeping Randle is a clear priority, but after seeing Brunson’s deal following his outstanding 2024 season, Randle’s performance this season will likely impact the contract offer he receives. While he is undoubtedly a valuable player, questions have been raised about how he will fit into the team’s defense and adapt to a more balanced offensive approach.

Randle is a great scorer and passer, but his defensive consistency has been a concern, frequently allowing open lanes and blow-by plays to focus on offense. With the team’s emphasis on two-way play and elite playmaking, he has to commit to improving his defensive game. His scoring average may decrease, but that’s a sacrifice players make on successful teams, similar to Donte DiVincenzo.

Randle must improve defensively to be worthy of a long-term extension

Both Knicks fans and the front office are hoping for an improved version of Randle this upcoming season. If Randle doesn’t commit to the defensive end, it would be unwise to offer him an early contract extension. The current lack of urgency from New York in negotiating an extension suggests they would prefer to evaluate Randle’s performance and integration into the team before making a decision.

From Randle’s perspective, Brunson’s contract puts pressure on him to perform well and prove his worth to the team. Both parties are inevitably heading towards media scrutiny and headlines if a deal isn’t reached before the June 30th deadline.