Knicks battling it out for perfect-fit backup free agent point guard

The Knicks have spent the summer building a roster that feels closer than ever to chasing a championship.

Yet one key piece is still missing.

Everyone dreams about a fairytale ending where Chris Paul rides into Madison Square Garden, but that’s more wishful thinking than realistic.

Paul seems destined to stay on the West Coast, closer to family and familiar roots.

So the Knicks might pivot toward a veteran who fits almost as well.

Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Why Brogdon makes so much sense behind Brunson

Malcolm Brogdon remains one of the top free agent guards available and could be exactly what New York’s second unit needs.

He’s not just a steady ball handler; Brogdon is the type of seasoned guard who stabilizes chaos.

Last year with the Washington Wizards, he appeared in only 24 games but still managed to average 12.7 points, 4.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

He played 23.5 minutes per contest, and while that’s solid rotation minutes, he’s still injury-prone.

Imagine pairing that kind of veteran calm with the explosive scoring of Jordan Clarkson and the versatility of Guerschon Yabusele.

Shooting upside outweighs last year’s dip

Skeptics might point to Brogdon’s shooting from distance, which dipped to just 28.6% last year.

That’s far below his career norm.

But it’s crucial to remember he knocked down over 41% of his threes the season prior.

That suggests last year was more of an outlier on a dysfunctional Wizards squad than a sign of decline.

Plus, Brogdon is an excellent free-throw shooter at over 85% for his career, so the Knicks wouldn’t need to worry about late-game situations.

If he can regain his typical form, his spacing alone would change the geometry of the floor for New York’s bench.

Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Veteran leadership could elevate the locker room

Brogdon also brings a wealth of playoff experience and knows what it takes to keep a locker room focused.

The Knicks have already built a culture of toughness and accountability, and Brogdon could slide right into that environment.

His leadership style, calm demeanor and professional approach would offer tremendous balance behind Jalen Brunson’s fiery competitive edge.

When playoff basketball slows to a crawl, having someone who doesn’t get rattled can make all the difference.

Think of Brogdon as the steering wheel that keeps the second unit from careening off course.

Knicks have legitimate appeal for Brogdon

According to the New York Post, Brogdon has been linked to several teams, including the Clippers, Bucks, Timberwolves, Warriors, Lakers and Kings.

But if he values more than just a paycheck, New York’s deep playoff aspirations could tip the scale.

The Knicks are one of the few contenders offering him a real chance to play a major postseason role, not just ride along.

Even with his health history — which is admittedly a concern — a minimum deal makes this a gamble worth taking.

As the report stated:

“The 32-year-old point guard has been linked to several teams — the Knicks among them — and I’d be lying if I gave you more than just theories on his preference.”