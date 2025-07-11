Knicks’ dream backup point guard is going to slip through their fingers

The New York Knicks are carefully surveying the market, hoping to land a veteran backup point guard who won’t break their last bit of cap space.

At this stage, they’re basically working with money reserved for a veteran minimum contract, trying to squeeze out maximum value.

For a contender that believes it’s on the doorstep of an NBA title, finding a steady hand behind Jalen Brunson is crucial.

It’s almost like needing the last bolt to secure a bridge—the structure is there, but without that piece, it can’t handle the heaviest traffic.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Chris Paul’s name floats into Knicks rumors — even if it’s unlikely

Naturally, one dream scenario that’s caught some air is future Hall of Famer Chris Paul making his way to Madison Square Garden.

Paul, now 40, just wrapped up a one-year, $10.9 million stint with the San Antonio Spurs and is looking for his next stop.

While the Knicks would love the idea, they probably don’t have the financial flexibility to make it happen, even at the veteran minimum.

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, Paul reportedly prefers staying out West, close to his family, which dims the New York possibility.

Still, it’s hard not to let your imagination run wild thinking about Paul orchestrating the second unit or filling in for Brunson in key moments.

Even in his twilight, Chris Paul remains one of the NBA’s top floor generals

Despite creeping toward retirement, Paul’s game hasn’t fallen off a cliff—he’s still a masterful distributor.

Last season, he averaged 7.4 assists over 28 minutes per game, adding 8.8 points on 42.7% shooting.

He also drilled 37.7% from three, proving he can space the floor and punish defenses when needed.

Maybe most impressive, Paul suited up for all 82 games last season, showing that his durability hasn’t completely evaporated with age.

The Knicks could absolutely use someone who can keep the offense humming when Brunson sits, or even step into a starting role if injuries strike.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Paul’s connection to New York isn’t just fantasy—there’s history there

There’s also something poetic about Paul potentially reuniting with Mikal Bridges from their Phoenix days.

Not to mention, Leon Rose—now running the Knicks—was Paul’s longtime agent, which adds an extra layer of intrigue.

As one report framed it:

“To be clear, I haven’t heard anything substantial about Paul landing with the Knicks. Every report suggests he wants to stay near his family on the West Coast. Still, I can’t resist the idea of Paul reuniting with Bridges from their Phoenix run and his former agent, Leon Rose, while finishing his Hall of Fame career at MSG.”

Even if it’s unlikely, New York fans can’t be blamed for dreaming a bit.

The Knicks will likely pivot, but the search continues

The more probable outcome is that the Knicks look for a cheaper option, perhaps a younger guard who can handle spot minutes.

They still need someone to stabilize the offense when Brunson rests, especially as the playoffs loom where every possession matters.

And who knows? The NBA has a way of throwing curveballs. Maybe Paul decides the East Coast spotlight is the perfect stage for his last act.