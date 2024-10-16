Knicks’ backup point guard fighting to stay in the NBA: ‘I don’t want to go back overseas’

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks saw plenty of energy and fight from veteran guard Cameron Payne during the postseason last year against the Philadelphia 76ers. This performance convinced the Knicks to offer him a one-year, $3 million deal, but for Payne, now 30 years old, the contract represents more than just another NBA opportunity. After a brief stint overseas, he’s fighting to stay in the league, having gained a new perspective on what life outside the NBA looks like.

Payne’s Impact and Motivation

Payne is determined to give the Knicks everything he has, which is exactly what they expect from him. He played in 78 games last season, splitting time between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers. Over that span, he averaged 7.4 points, 2.6 assists, and shot .432 from the field, including an impressive .390 from three-point range.

“The biggest experience was me being waived and going overseas,” Payne said via SNY. “I don’t want to go back overseas. That’s my identity. I’m going to play my heart out. I’m going to do whatever I gotta do to help the team win.”

Addressing the Backup Point Guard Need

Last season, the Knicks struggled to find a reliable backup point guard behind Jalen Brunson, and adding Payne was part of their plan to alleviate that issue. In addition to signing Payne, they drafted Tyler Kolek out of Marquette in the second round. The front office had a first-round grade on Kolek, and he’s already shown plenty of upside in his early months with the team, particularly with his passing ability.

However, Payne brings something to the table that Kolek can’t yet offer—experience. Payne has played in 405 NBA games, having entered the league at 21 years old. He also boasts 58 playoff appearances, including five games last season, where he averaged 5.6 points and shot .444 from beyond the arc.

Payne’s Veteran Qualities

As a veteran, Payne offers solid shooting, good passing metrics, and adequate defense. In the Knicks’ 111–105 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night, Payne showcased his abilities by scoring 16 points, dishing out eight assists, and grabbing five rebounds. Kolek, his counterpart, contributed seven points and nine assists, underscoring the Knicks’ newfound depth behind Brunson. Additionally, Miles McBride is expected to serve as the team’s primary shooter off the bench, adding even more depth to the backcourt.

Roster Adjustments and Payne’s Role

The departure of Donte DiVincenzo left some uncertainty in the Knicks’ rotation, but the team feels confident in their reserve players. Payne is expected to play an important role in filling the gaps, even if it’s only for a single season. With his experience and strong work ethic, the Knicks believe he can be a solid piece of the puzzle as they prepare for the upcoming year.

