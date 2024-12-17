Knicks’ backup center garnering trade interest

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks will likely be in the market for frontcourt depth this season, and they could shop one of their current backup bigs.

Knicks’ Jericho Sims is drawing trade interest

According to the New York Post’s Stefan Bondy, Jericho Sims is garnering interest in the trade market. The fourth-year center from Texas started the season as the backup center behind Karl-Anthony Towns but has since lost his spot in the rotation with Precious Achiuwa back:

“Jericho Sims, who, according to sources, has garnered some interest in the trade market, has seen his playing time decrease amid a quick Thibodeau hook,” Bondy wrote.

Sims has had an up-and-down season this year. While he has shown to be a solid interior presence defensively, his inability to create an impact on the offensive end has made it hard for him to receive substantial minutes.

The Knicks need frontcourt depth

In 24 games this season, Sims is averaging just 1.8 points and 3.6 rebounds. He is an unrestricted free agent after the season, and with Robinson still out until at least late January, the Knicks need some help in the frontcourt.

Sims could be packaged along with another non-rotational player and some draft capital to help facilitate a trade for a big man that is more durable and able to make an immediate impact. Some names that they have been linked to include Utah Jazz center Drew Eubanks and Charlotte Hornets big man Nick Richards. As the season progresses, the trade market will heat up, and Sims could be a part of a deal that improves their roster.