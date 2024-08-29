Knicks All-Star named No. 7 best power forward in the NBA

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks All-Star power forward Julius Randle was recently ranked as one of the top-10 power forwards in the NBA but his placement in the top-10 may generate conflicting reactions from his supporters and basketball aficionados alike.

Frank Urbina of HoopsHype placed Randle No. 7 overall in the Association, coming in behind Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (No. 1), New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson (No. 2), Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero (No. 3), Indiana Pacers’ Pascal Siakam (No. 4), Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns (No. 5), and Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen (No. 6).

Julius Randle almost cracks the top five at his position in recent player rankings

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Urbina highlighted some of Randle’s greatest strengths as well as areas where he can improve when justifying his slot in the rankings, saying this in part (h/t Jeremy Brener of New York Knicks on SI):

“The lefty big man has a quick first step, a very strong left shoulder, good athleticism around the rim, a solid shooting touch as a floor-spacer and underrated vision as a playmaker. He may not be the most efficient outside shooter but he at least needs to be guarded out there, opening up driving lanes for the Randle to do what he does best: Attack the basket,” Urbina wrote.

Randle’s play in a down 2023-24 campaign could hint at career-year on the horizon

Randle was one of the most impressive performers at the position for the Knicks in 2023-24, despite it being a down year for him by his standards. Had he played enough games to be considered for league leads, the Kentucky product would have ranked No. 4 among power forwards in points (24 points per game), rebounds (9.2 rebounds per game), and assists (five assists per contest), and would have finished No. 4 in the former two categories and No. 3 in the latter when taking into account the forwards that Urbina classified as four men.

Randle was also instrumental in helping the Knicks experience sharp vicissitude in fortune after a slow start to the previous campaign. Once he overcame a noticeable dry spell that lasted the first 18 games of the year, saw them go 11-7, and saw him put up an uncharacteristic 19.9 PPG, the two–time All–NBA Third Team honoree provided top-shelf secondary scoring and playmaking next to fellow 2024 All-Star Jalen Brunson. This led to the Knicks going 18-10 from Dec.1 to Jan. 27 — the same day that he went down for the season with a dislocated shoulder against the Miami Heat — behind his 26.2 PPG on 51.2 percent shooting from the floor.

Randle has all the tools to be an even better All-Star-caliber player than he is at the moment. However, he needs to prove himself in the playoffs to elevate his stock in 2024-25. Further, all of the power forwards that were listed ahead of the 29-year-old either have greater scoring prowess than him, or an element to their game that distinguish themselves more convincingly. If Randle can up his three-point percentage, play consistently in high-stakes moments, and take his defensive efforts to new heights next season, he could enjoy a better individual season than his power forward peers and win at a higher rate along with that.