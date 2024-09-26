Knicks All-Star forward will be their biggest X-factor in the 2024-25 season

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have elite talent all across the roster, but with the injury bug already biting them before the season has begun following the news to center Mitchell Robinson, the team will be relying on All-Star Julius Randle much more at the beginning of the season.

Julius Randle should be ready for the start of the Knicks season

When asked if the three-time All-Star is healthy following shoulder surgery he underwent in April, head coach Tom Thibodeau said “I think so,” (h/t New York Daily News’ Kristian Winfield). This would indicate that the chances of him playing in the season opener on Oct. 22 have increased after there was some early skepticism about his rehab progress.

Last season, Randle averaged 24 points, 9.2 rebounds, and five assists in 46 games before being sidelined with the shoulder injury he suffered on Jan. 27 against the Miami Heat. His absence was critical to the Knicks’ early playoff exit, as they were missing his high-level scoring and playmaking abilities.

Randle’s performance this season could determine his future

With Robinson on the shelf for at least the first two months of the season, it is increasingly likely that Randle will temporarily be the team’s starting center to begin the season, assuming the Knicks do not trade for a center prior to Opening Night. That will be a tall task for a guy coming off of a major injury, and how he performs could affect his contract negotiations for a possible extension in the future.

Currently, Randle is eligible for a four-year, $181.5 million extension but has yet to sign one. If the two sides don’t reach an agreement this year, he can enter unrestricted free agency as soon as next offseason if he were to decline his player option.

Evidently, the Knicks are going to evaluate Randle’s performance under the new circumstances. Along with having to play out of his natural position, the roster around him looks much different than it did on Opening Night last season. Mikal Bridges is now the team’s third option who will have to get his touches, and OG Anunoby is back with the team after signing a long-term deal with New York in the offseason.

The Knicks will need Randle to perform at a high level this season

How Randle will fit in with the revamped roster remains to be seen, and it is also unclear how he will look playing the center position. While the offense will likely improve with Randle serving as a stretch five, the defense could wind up taking a blow given the lack of size on the interior.

Nevertheless, the Knicks will heavily rely on Randle to give them the All-Star production he has provided for the past few seasons. If he performs at a high level this season, their chances at an NBA title will increase significantly.