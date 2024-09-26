Knicks’ elite roster building catches the proud eye of NBA commisioner Adam Silver

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Over the past few years, the New York Knicks have taken a more cautious and deliberate approach to building their roster. After being heavily rumored to pursue Donovan Mitchell as the face of their franchise, the Knicks instead signed Jalen Brunson in free agency—an acquisition that would forever change the course of the team.

While Mitchell remains a phenomenal player, he’s dealt with several injury issues, and the Cleveland Cavaliers have yet to make a deep playoff run. To be fair, the Knicks haven’t fared much better in recent years, but they have positioned themselves as a key contender for the upcoming season, making a series of strategic moves to enhance their playoff potential.

Mikal Bridges Adds Defensive Power

One of the most notable moves was acquiring Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for five first-round picks and several other minor assets. Bridges, known as one of the best defensive wings in the NBA, also boasts tremendous scoring potential. He gives the Knicks a versatile player who can impact both sides of the ball, further strengthening their lineup.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Head coach Tom Thibodeau will undoubtedly have his hands full, managing minutes and finding the best combinations on the court. However, with this much talent on the roster, it’s a problem any coach would welcome.

Depth: The Knicks’ Key to Surviving Injuries

With injuries being an inevitable part of the game, the Knicks have built essential depth to survive tough stretches when stars are sidelined. Moving players like Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart to the bench only enhances their overall strategy, especially considering Hart’s ability to play multiple positions and defend against top opposing scorers.

Adam Silver Praises Knicks’ Roster Management

NBA commissioner Adam Silver recently highlighted the Knicks as one of the best-managed teams in the league, alongside the Oklahoma City Thunder. He acknowledged that the Knicks’ approach has put them in a strong position for sustained success.

“We hear less about this big-small market dynamic than we used to, particularly with this new system we’ve put in place where it’s not just a question of who is willing to pay the greatest luxury tax,” Silver said. “And so we’re seeing in a positive way the effects of strong management… And now you’re seeing that with the Knicks as well.”

A Look at the Smart Spending

New York’s approach has allowed them to remain below the luxury tax threshold while stockpiling draft picks and waiting for the right moment to strike. This strategy has caught the attention of many, as the Knicks continue to build toward a championship-caliber team.

Though the Knicks went on a spending spree this off-season to bolster their depth and starting five, it was a calculated move. The team has strategically timed its investments to create a contender while maintaining flexibility.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Filling the Void at Center

The last piece of the puzzle for the Knicks is finding another center to pair with Mitchell Robinson, who is expected to miss the first few months of the regular season due to injury. In the meantime, the Knicks will likely rely on Julius Randle, Precious Achiuwa, and Jericho Sims to fill the void. However, it’s clear that they will eventually need to make a move to solidify the position.

Jalen Brunson’s Impact On and Off the Court

Commissioner Silver also acknowledged the impact Jalen Brunson has had on the Knicks, not only with his stellar play on the court but also in the leadership role he’s embraced off it. Brunson’s sacrifices and dedication to making New York his home have set the foundation for a lasting legacy.

“Compliments to the Knicks and Jalen for creating an environment that he wanted to be in,” Silver said. “If he continues to play at the level he is, he’ll make an enormous amount of money, which is wonderful. But I think what he did with his contract is consistent with the way he leads on the floor. I think he made it clear to his teammates that he cares about them as well and he also realizes that in order to compete for championships, he needs great players around him.”

With the Knicks taking the necessary steps to build a strong, deep roster, they look poised to make a serious run in the upcoming season. As they continue to improve and adapt, their patient and calculated approach is finally paying off.